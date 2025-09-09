Share

Bank Negara Malaysia just borrowed another RM 5.0 billion to bring the budget deficit up to RM 92.8 billion. The prime/finance minister Anwar Ibrahim stated the budget deficit would be RM 79.9 billion when he brought down the budget 2025 in October last year in the Dewan Rakyat.

This is an RM 12.8 billion overshoot, still with almost 4 months to go before the end of the year. Such a bloated deficit indicates a massive miscalculation of the budget. Either receipts are lagging from what was forecast or spending is going through the roof. The statistics are lagging behind and there has been no statement from the prime/finance minister explaining the massive budget blowout.

The government has declared its strong will to decrease public debt, but figures indicate the opposite are happening. On the current projections, the budget deficit is likely to go as high as RM 97-102 billion before the end of the year.

Its possible the 2025 deficit could be the highest ever exceeding the 2022 budget deficit of RM 99.48 billion at the end of the Covid pandemic.

