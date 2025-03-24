Share

Kota Kinabalu: We the Borneo NGOs issues this statement in response to the ongoing betrayal of Sabah by the Federal Government—specifically over the unresolved 40% net revenue entitlement under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63). After six decades of deception, delay, and disrespect, we say this loud and clear: Enough is enough.

Despite being a founding partner of Malaysia, Sabah has been treated as a stepchild in this Federation—denied our constitutional rights, exploited for our resources, and fed with crumbs while we continue to suffer under the worst poverty, infrastructure, and public service indicators in the nation.

The most glaring and insulting example is the Federal Government’s persistent failure to resolve the 40% net revenue owed to Sabah, a commitment clearly enshrined in MA63 and the Federal Constitution. Thirteen times Sabah has asked. Thirteen times we have been ignored.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan has now given a final deadline: June 30, 2025. The Federal Government must deliver a clear, binding resolution. No more “technical committees.” No more interim payments. No more excuses.

If the Federal Government Fails, Sabah Will Act

Should Putrajaya fail—again—to deliver justice to Sabah, Warisan supports and demands the following actions:

1. Appoint an Independent International Assessor

A neutral, internationally-recognized assessor must be engaged to calculate what is rightfully owed to Sabah. We will no longer trust the hand that has repeatedly cheated us.

2. Review MA63 at the United Nations

MA63 is not just a domestic document—it is an international treaty registered at the United Nations. If the Federal Government of Malaysia continues to violate its terms, Sabah reserves the right to bring the matter to the UN for review and intervention. The world must know the truth.

3. Refer the Case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

A continued breach of MA63 constitutes a violation of international law. Sabah is prepared to escalate this matter to the ICJ to uphold our sovereign rights and expose the illegitimacy of the Federal Government’s actions.

4. Mobilize the People

We will take this fight to the streets, to the villages, to the youth. If the Federal Government won’t listen to our leaders, then it will hear the united roar of Sabahans demanding justice. This is no longer a political issue—it is a people’s movement.

5. Enact State Laws to Assert MA63 Rights

Sabah must begin asserting its constitutional rights through its own legislative authority. We will pursue state laws that reclaim control over our natural resources, taxation, and administrative powers—even without federal consent. The time for polite begging is over.

Final Message to the Federal Government:

Sabah is not a colony. We are not your ATM. We are not your afterthought.

If the Federal Government refuses to honour MA63 by June 30, it will mark a point of no return. Warisan will lead a new chapter in Sabah’s struggle—one that no longer waits for permission to claim what is already ours.

Justice delayed is justice denied. And we will be denied no longer.

Daniel John Jambun President Borneo's Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

Robert Pei President Sabah Sarawak Rights Australian New Zealand (SSRANZ)

Moses Anap President Republic of Sabah North Borneo (RSNB)

Jovilis Majami President Persatuan Pembangunan Sosial Komuniti Sabah (BANGUN)

Ricky Ganang Penasihat Forum Adat Masyarakat Dataran Tanah Tinggi Sabah (FORMADAT)

Waynin Setimin President Persatuan Prihatin Mualaf Sabah

Cleftus Stephen Mojingol President Pertubuhan Kebajikan Rumpun Dayak Sabah (PKRDS)

Subscribe Below: