Share

I feel blessed to participate in the International Conference on Early History of Southeast Asia held on 19–20 May 2025 at Hotel Ascott, Penang.

This event has been organized by the Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) in cooperation with research institutions and other higher education institutions in Malaysia, and received support from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia.

USM, with its long-established Global Archaeological Research Center, is well positioned to spearhead such a conference in the region. The conference attracted a wide range of participants from across Southeast Asia and abroad, reflecting a growing academic interest in the region's early historical and archaeological records.

The focus of the conference is the early history and archaeology of Old Kedah, which is also known as the Bujang Valley civilization—an area rich in history that encompasses states in northern Malaysia such as Kedah, Penang, and parts of Perak. While the exact historical boundaries of this civilization remain debated among scholars, the region's importance in pre-Islamic Southeast Asian history is widely acknowledged. The conference includes five academic sessions and one keynote by a leading scholar.

However, the conference is not spared from controversy. Before the event took place, a group of individuals in Penang had staged a protest in front of the USM mosque, protesting what they consider to be orientalist basis in the theme of the research being discussed. Their concerns are centered on the view that academic discourse on early history of Southeast Asia is still influenced by the framework and philosophy of Western history.

Specifically, these Malay and Muslim ethnic groups reject the general view that Kedah Tua and Bujang Valley were once part of the Hindu-Buddhist cultural and religious sphere. On the contrary, they argue that the Malays at that time mostly embraced the belief of animism before the advent of Islam, and that the dominant historical narrative today seems to deny this indigenous past.

I welcome alternative views that can enrich our understanding of history—in fact, a critical re-evaluation of existing narratives is essential for academic development. Nevertheless, I find that the way of voicing dissent through protest and confrontational rhetoric is unproductive. The academic world thrives in an atmosphere of openness, dialogue, and evidence-based research.

Historical research in areas like the Single Valley often reveals complex and layered religious histories, where animism, Hindus, Buddhism and then Islam may have coexisted without necessarily contradicting each other. Totally rejecting the Hindu-Buddha dimension without engaging in a thorough scientific debate is in line with the spirit of academic research.

Furthermore, those who opposed the conference did not participate in academic sessions, nor raised scientific questions or criticisms. This absence raises questions about the sincerity of their challenges in the framework of research and academic dialogue.

As I prepare to attend the second day of this highly thought-provoking conference, I am reminded of the fact that “history may be related to the past, but the way we imagine it is closely related to the present.” ” The way we interpret and argue historical narratives speaks volumes about our current concerns and identity.

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: