Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Denzel Koh's avatar
Denzel Koh
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So long as Corruption is viewed leniently by Gang Ketuanan, DAP is caught in a Catch22 alright as MACC prosecutes selectively. Billions can disappear and NFAed while even admin errors by the other side can be prosecuted criminally. BERSIH 6 must be launched preemptively to ensure better governance?

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