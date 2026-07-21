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The Democratic Action Party (DAP) finds itself trapped in a classic political catch-22. Locked inside Malaysia’s unity government alongside Pakatan Harapan (PH) partners and UMNO/BN. The party’s senior leadership enjoys a measure of protection from aggressive investigation or prosecution. Yet the very electoral competition between PH and BN that keeps the coalition intact also threatens to unravel it.

Should the unity arrangement fracture, whether after the next general election or through shifting parliamentary arithmetic, the DAP could suddenly find itself exposed and isolated. In such a scenario, some of its most prominent figures, particularly those linked to Penang, may face renewed scrutiny from a future BN-led administration eager to settle scores.

Penang has long been the DAP’s crown jewel, a showcase of administrative competence with gleaming infrastructure, efficient services, and an ethnic Chinese-majority base that delivers strong electoral returns. But beneath the polished surface, persistent rumblings of corruption have never fully subsided.

These issues are discussed openly only in private WhatsApp groups and late-night coffeeshop conversations. Retribution, many Penangites believe, can be swift, professional, and occasionally brutal. Public criticism risks being painted as politically motivated or worse.

Lingering Shadows Over Lim and the State

The baggage goes back years. Lim Guan Eng, former Penang Chief Minister and a towering DAP figure, has faced multiple rounds of corruption allegations. The 2015 bungalow purchase case, involving a property allegedly acquired below market value after rezoning approvals, at the time shook the party’s “Mr Clean” image, even if it ended in acquittal after Pakatan Harapan took federal power in 2018.

Then came the RM1.5 billion (later ballooning higher) undersea tunnel project. MACC investigations alleged bribes, including claims of a 10 percent cut to Lim and payments to other executive council members. Testimony from the late Ewe Swee Khang, who fell to his death from a high-floor condominium, added layers involving land deals and supposed quid pro quo arrangements.

Lim’s defenders have consistently framed these as political persecution by a desperate Barisan Nasional. There is truth in that. The timing often aligned with 1MDB fallout and attempts to weaken the opposition.

Yet the pattern of infrastructure cost escalations in Penang continues to raise eyebrows: the Pan Island Link (PIL-1) at roughly RM385 million per kilometre, ballooning expenses for projects like Paya Terubong and Gurney Drive. Questions linger about land rezoning, development approvals, and quiet distribution of opportunities to keep local assembly members compliant.

Long-term incumbency since 2008 has bred complacency. When one coalition controls billions in development funds and planning powers with comfortable majorities, informal patronage networks can take root. MACC chief Azam Baki once cited hundreds of complaints against Penang civil servants since 2019, such as bribes, abuse of power, and contracts awarded to relatives. DAP stalwarts demanded proof, but the opacity of state-level data makes verification difficult for outsiders.

Recent cases only add fuel. In 2026, the MACC widened its probe into a senior state official over alleged abuse involving zakat funds for land purchases. Scrap metal smuggling syndicates linked to Penang saw luxury assets seized. Bribery arrests involving attempts to suppress cases have also surfaced. While not all directly implicate top DAP leadership, but they feed a narrative of entrenched interests in the state administration.

The Catch-22 Deepens

This backdrop explains the quiet anxiety within certain DAP circles. Staying in the unity government provides insulation.

UMNO and PH need each other federally, creating a mutual deterrence against all-out purges. But this equilibrium is fragile. BN’s strong performance in Johor served as a wake-up call: a resurgent UMNO with federal levers could weaponize enforcement agencies once the pact weakens. DAP campaign efforts in places like Negeri Sembilan can partly be read through this lens, where not just coalition loyalty, but an attempt to shore up enough PH influence to prevent total marginalization.

Demographic shifts in Penang compound the risk. Younger voters, including within Chinese communities, show growing disillusionment. Complaints about candidate selection favoring loyalty and “presentation” over competence echo internal party murmurs.

Meritocracy, once a core DAP selling point, feels increasingly hybrid. Many Penangites may simply stay home at the next polls rather than punish the party outright, but apathy still erodes majorities. A weakened state government would be far more vulnerable to federal-level investigations.

The party’s long-standing role as corruption crusader against UMNO’s kleptocracy now risks backfiring. When the same voices face persistent allegations at home, however contested or politically timed, public cynicism grows, especially among reform-minded youth who once formed the DAP’s energetic base.

Informal leaders and key operatives tied to Penang’s development ecosystem understand the stakes. A future BN-dominated government, freed from unity government constraints, would likely revisit old files with fresh vigor. Selective prosecution is a time-honored Malaysian tradition. The DAP’s organizational strength and vote-getting machinery offer some protection, but not immunity if narratives solidify around “Penang Inc.” as another example of incumbency decay.

Chow Kon Yeow’s more low-key stewardship has helped steady the ship and repair some reputational damage. Yet the structural problem remains: prolonged power without robust checks invites exactly the allegations now circulating. Lack of transparency in state procurement and land matters only deepens suspicion.

Malaysia’s politics runs on patronage, (关系), loyalty, and selective enforcement. The DAP leadership’s current safety net depends on PH-BN co-dependence. Should that dissolve, through electoral realignment, internal PH fractures, or post-GE bargaining’ the party could find itself alone on the opposition benches with old cases reopened and new ones pursued aggressively.

For a party built on principles of social justice and clean governance, this catch-22 is more than tactical. It challenges the very identity DAP has projected for decades. Navigating the next electoral cycle will require more than clever coalition arithmetic. It will test whether the party can address internal vulnerabilities before external forces exploit them. The rumblings in Penang are not going away, and a future without federal cover could turn them into roars.

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