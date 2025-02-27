Share

The assault of prison inmates is becoming increasingly common in Malaysia, but what is even more alarming is the government’s blatant denial and apparent cover-up of such incidents.

Instead of addressing these human rights violations, authorities remain silent, hoping that public attention will fade.

In the third week of January 2025, around 100 remand prisoners in Taiping Prison were brutally assaulted by 50 to 60 prison wardens.

Reports indicate that one inmate from Penang died as a result of the assault, while another may have died in recent days.

Despite their severe injuries, the prisoners were denied medical treatment and barred from seeing their families.

Following multiple police reports, the case was handed over to Bukit Aman for investigation.

However, more than a month has passed, and the authorities have yet to disclose their findings or announce any action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Home Affairs, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, has remained conspicuously silent, perhaps hoping the issue will simply fade away.

Shockingly, in less than a month after the Taiping incident—on the day after Thaipusam—another case of brutality emerged.

Thirty detainees held under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act of 2012 (Sosma) were allegedly assaulted by prison security personnel in Sungai Buloh Prison.

Family members who visited the detainees confirmed the attacks, reporting visible injuries on the prisoners’ bodies.

Yet, instead of acknowledging the assault, Saifuddin outright denied it. His dismissal of clear evidence, including physical marks on the detainees, has enraged family members, who have accused him of lying.

If the so-called transparent and accountable Madani government of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim cannot even address blatant human rights violations occurring within a short span of time, what kind of governance is this?

For the Hindu detainees in Sungai Buloh, this brutal assault became their Thaipusam “present.”

And yet, Saifuddin continues to speak about “balancing human rights and national security” in the context of Sosma.

How does violently attacking detainees fit into this supposed balance? The reality is that Sosma itself is a draconian law that has no place in a civilized society—unless, of course, Anwar and his loyalists believe Malaysia is undeserving of that label.

While the government struggles to justify the continued existence of Sosma, some apologists—operating under the guise of consultancy and research—have taken up the task of defending this cruel and oppressive legislation. They act as mercenaries, shaping narratives that suit those in power.

If Saifuddin, who was appointed as minister without even winning an election, cannot carry out his duties in line with public expectations, he should seriously reconsider his position.

Simply pleasing Anwar is not enough—governance requires responsibility and accountability.

Malaysians are not fools. The Madani government cannot expect blind acceptance of its denials, cover-ups, and inaction. It is time for real transparency, accountability, and justice for those who have suffered within the very system that claims to uphold the rule of law.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

