https://takemon.wordpress.com/2011/02/03/teoh-beng-hock-and-the-death-of-a-judge/

There is much more on that website on the demise of Teoh Beng Hock and the circus that surrounded the inquiry ito his death at the MACC.

Analysis of the inquiry includes investigations into a fake unsigned document, handed to Gobind Singh Deo which Gobind in turn and in contempt of court handed it to the inquiry osetnsibly as evidence. It was a note fabricated and created by the late Raja Petra Kamaruddin who when the document was analysed for its contents and provenance, fled Malaysia to avoid arrest.

Hannah Yeoh is a political "妓女 Jìnǚ" in Mandarin. She has long been a Trojan and a foreign paid and controlled one at that. She could not be trusted with the steam off the proverbials of any decent people. So the fact that Hannah Yeoh did nothig after Anwar catapulted her useless being into governmet should come as no surprise to anyone.

As for the DAP, why bother to even bother now that Trump is in government and the wasteful funding of NGO's and Regime Changers has dried up and investigation by Kash Patel and the FBI into the activities of former FBI agents ad those who siphoned off US government money to places like Malaysia is uderway.

