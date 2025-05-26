The Teoh Beng Hock Association for Democratic Advancement (TBHADA) has called for the resignation of Democratic Action Party (DAP) ministers from the Cabinet, citing their failure to push the government for a comprehensive investigation into the tragic death of Teoh Beng Hock.
This call comes in the wake of a deeply disappointing decision by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to mark the case as requiring no further action (NFA). After years of public agitation and the family’s unwavering fight for justice, this decision has struck like a thunderbolt — a profound betrayal not just to the family, but to Malaysians who once believed justice would prevail.
The DAP, a party that once relentlessly invoked Teoh’s case in its campaigns, now seems to suffer from political amnesia. The fiery pledges for justice have all but evaporated. The very leaders who once stood beside the grieving family now appear complicit through silence and inaction.
This glaring about-turn reveals the fundamental transformation — or perhaps degeneration — of the party since assuming power. Once a vocal opposition force promising reform and justice, DAP’s role in government has proven largely cosmetic in this critical matter.
Before taking office, DAP leaders assured Malaysians that they would demand a full reopening of Teoh’s case. That promise now rings hollow. Despite being the largest party in the Pakatan Harapan-led government, DAP’s influence has failed to bring any meaningful progress. Worse still, the AGC’s NFA decision exposes a stark hypocrisy and confirms the public’s growing cynicism: that DAP leaders have become more concerned with the trappings of power than the principles they once championed.
Urimai, the Malaysian Rights Party — unjustly denied formal registration
fully endorses TBHADA’s demand. Ministers Anthony Loke, Nga Kor Ming, Hannah Yeoh, and Steven Sim must resign from their posts for failing to uphold justice for Teoh Beng Hock.
Their continued presence in government only underlines the party’s moral failure. Teoh’s case has made it painfully clear: DAP leaders, in the comfort of power, have chosen convenience over conscience. The party that once inspired hope has surrendered to the same culture of political expediency it once opposed.
The comparison with the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), long dismissed by DAP as ineffective, is now no longer far-fetched. While MCA may have its own shortcomings, DAP has failed even in representing a family from the Chinese community wronged by the system. If DAP cannot act decisively in a case so emblematic of institutional abuse and racial injustice, what moral ground does it have to claim multiracial representation?
DAP’s betrayal of the Teoh family is an unforgivable lapse. The very least the ministers can do is step aside, as former law minister Zaid Ibrahim once did in protest over unjust detentions under the Internal Security Act (ISA). If Zaid could relinquish power on principle, why are the DAP ministers clinging to theirs?
Once again, Urimai reiterates its call to the Madani government: reopen the case of Teoh Beng Hock. Restore the public’s faith. Render justice long overdue. And let those who have failed this cause remove themselves with the dignity they have so far denied others.
The Teoh Beng Hock inquiry was initially an inquiry into the activities of one Ean Yong Hian Wah an MP in the Malaysian parliament. Teoh was called to the MACC to be questioned about his employer Ean Yong Hian Wah. Justice James Foong avoided any meaningful reference to the vexed question as to why Teoh and his may handlers kept any inquiry into Ean Yong Hian Wah out of the inquiry into Teoh Beng Hock's death and why it is that Teoh did not leave the MACC building when he was free to go.
The principal purpose of why Teoh Beng Hock was called to the MACC in the first place was to obtain answers from him about his employer Ean Yong Hian Wah an MP in the Malaysian parliament. Teoh was called to the MACC to be questioned about the affairs his employer Ean Yong Hian Wah.
Justice James Foong lazily avoided any meaningful reference to the vexed question as to why Teoh and his many handlers kept any inquiry into Ean Yong Hian Wah out of the inquiry into Teoh Beng Hock's death and why it is that Teoh did not leave the MACC building when he was free to go.
https://takemon.wordpress.com/2011/02/03/teoh-beng-hock-and-the-death-of-a-judge/
There is much more on that website on the demise of Teoh Beng Hock and the circus that surrounded the inquiry ito his death at the MACC.
Analysis of the inquiry includes investigatios ito a fake document unsigned handed to Gobind Singh Deo which Gobind in contempt of court handed to the inquiry osetnsibly as evidence. It was a note fabricated and created by the late Raja Petra Kamaruddin who when the document was analysed for its contents nd provenance, fled Malaysia to avoid arrest.
Hannah Yeoh is a political "妓女 Jìnǚ" in Mandarin. She has long been a Trojan and a foreign paid and controlled one at that. She could not be trusted with the steam off the proverbials of any decent people. So the fact that Hannah Yeoh did nothig after Anwar catapulted her ueless being to governmet should come as no surprise to anyone.
As for the DAP, why bother to even bother now that Trump is in government and the wasteful funding of NGO's and Regime Changers has dried up and investigation by Kash Patel and the FBI into the activities of of former FBI agents and those who siphoned off US government money to places like Malaysia is currently underway.
