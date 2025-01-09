A tale of two Ex-PMs

I am responding to TDM’s twitter posting. The last time he suffered a severe effect of racial madness was in January 2024. One year later he is on about Indians. Looks like this is the month the moon gravitational pull affects him or he may be smoking some kind of exotic weed. His penchant for rambunctious and recalcitrant behaviour is not an anomaly or ambiguity. No prevarication here, it means no baby sitter of a government can handle his elite entitled outburst or tantrums. Even if an individual like him believes that his exalted provides him immunity to act with impunity- we must challenge this miscreant. We must shred that and tear that arrogant presumption of immunity to bits, where he thinks he can insult citizens or talk down to us. There should be a robust and rough no holds barred response. This draconian tyrant who is a repugnant unrepentant political rouge, reprehensible ruffian and a notorious and nefarious rascal must receive a tongue lashing and a bashing. All TDM’s expression are address in point form. My rebuttal is just underneath.

On the side-note the charade by the National Embarrassment of a global plundering blundering idiot on the addendum is expressed as well. They are after all birds of a feather. All TDM’s points are woven in the national embarrassment’s tale of deception as well.

1. PMX said there should be no racial profiling.

· Racial profiling was your sinister insidious agenda from the onset of your premiership.

2. But an allocation of RM130 million was given to the Indians.

· What precisely is wrong or inappropriate according the said sum to the Indians?

3. Why should Indians be treated differently if they are not treated as a race?

· Why should the Indians not be treated differently? Why should any marginalised or vulnerable group not be treated differently to improve their social status. The Bumi community were accorded preferential treatment as they would not be able to compete with the others. What is so immoral about giving the Indians a push, shove and helping hand?

4. It should just be given to all races.

· Can you provide evidence that the economic pie was distributed evenly to all races during your tenure as PM? The fact is you distributed a big chunk to your cronies and cohorts. The pillaging and plunder of a blunder is directly attributed to how you managed the country where the systems were undermined subversively and treacherously by you. You were the lynchpin of betrayal.

5. If it is not available to Indians, it doesn't matter.

· So according to your twisted, deranged, demented political ideology, you are expressing that if Indians don’t receive anything it doesn’t matter. So, in deference it is really good to deprive one community to your whims and fancies. Now you are strutting and swaggering around proclaiming and promoting justice for all kinds of causes aligned to your beliefs. You defame, defile, destroy and desecrate your faith by virtue of what you express. I would call you out as a deviant! You are not fit or worthy of being accorded the privilege of being a Muslim. You don’t represent the faith in a just, reasonable, logical, rational or impartial manner. You are just another political crackpot of a religious terrorist. The only thing is you are academically educated- this is nothing, if it is not calibrated to the conscience. You are heartless and soulless to the core. The education of the soul is absent. You are nothing but a poisonous venomous bitter old man with failed dreams.

6. If most go to non-Indians that's fine.

· Yes, it displays your contemptible vile, foul, loathsome racism. Every word you utter is the nail you are driving into the coffin of your character.

7. Because there is no difference in race. Being in other races by chance is the same as being in Indians.

· If you are intelligent enough to know you are in race by chance, you must surely have to grace to know that none of us assigned ourselves to our race. Any brilliant blithering bloody brainless stupid idiot would know that- but you believe in your brother Hitler’s race theory, don’t you? Now it is a golf course hole in one of using two balls to get into one hole to be confirm that you are both stupid and a racist.

8. PMX said since ABIM he was talking about the New Economic Policy (DEB).

9. Show evidence.

10. When PMX joined UMNO, there was no effort by it to reject the NEP.

11. As a member and leader of UMNO at that time, PMX accepted the NEP.

12. If you reject NEP, leave UMNO and join DAP.

13. Not at all.

14. Without UMNO racism, PMX will not have a place.

15. Without UMNO today, Anwar would not be PMX.

16. The real interpretation is to deceive the people to gain a place.

17. Congratulations on successfully cheating.

18. Continue.

19. We know you're cheating.

20. Different words mean different things.

21. Another promise is not to become PM.

22. More cash when you become PM.

DR. MAHATHIR BIN MOHAMAD

January 6, 2025

Points 8-22 are the rabid rantings, raving and raging of a lunatic madman who is the only ex-PM to lose his deposit in an election- and the real shame is losing to an absolute dismal nobody. It just proves that all your big mouth musings about: here and there, this and that is nothing but tin kosing. The NEP was essentially a good social endeavour for our marginalised vulnerable Malay sisters and brothers. You and your lot just extended, expended and stretched it like elastic plastic ludicrously beyond reason for no other reason than thievery by the elite. You have been acting like a rabid mongrel who is biting and barking at the Chinese, Indians and even treacherously insulting your very own Malays. The Malays are perhaps treated the most shabbily under you.

You never impressed me then, and you certainly don’t now. Also remember the person you are criticising is the same person you brought into the government! Who is the monkey without the banana here? Now, the absurdity of your expression is the signed, sealed and delivered confirmed evidence of the brilliant brainless stupidity which exists in person who possess cosmetic plastic dignity and elastic honour. You have provided the appearance of being rational, logic and reasonable- but you are always scoring own goals! You are degenerating into a totally preposterous, ludicrous, ridiculous and outrageous scum of a schemer and scammer. Your efforts are simply pathetic!

You are beyond redemption, please don’t defame or desecrate our ethnicity by claiming to have ‘A teaspoon of Indian blood!’ You don’t have anything and you are nothing like us. I know one fact though: the devil is unemployed as you have replaced him in a very efficient manner. Take your racism and religious bigotry to your eternal home in hades. Over here we know how to get along and get by, with each and everyone.

Now for the fiasco of the national embarrassment with his comical clownish addendum creativity. In the bucket of a nation: When a small speck in a black drop of a stain is introduced into the translucent clear water of the nation, it will obviously remove the clarity of the water.

The black spot will dilute and contaminate the water.

The malicious malignant manipulative contrived confusion and contesting where citizens are confronting and combating each tooth and nail over the clarity of the water displays:

· That it is more than a few black drops that have been introduced.

· The water is murky and muddy.

· More than quiet, a few have consumed the water and are intoxicated and addicted to it. They have either been fed the water or consumed it unintentionally.

· They who are enslaved by corrosive corruption have surrendered their capacity and capability to distinguish, discriminate and demarcate what is clear and pure water from what is contaminated. In the process they have sold their conscience and each and every one of us along with it for their 30 pieces of silver.

· The black drops of contamination also contained toxic poisonous racism and venomous religious bigotry. This is the spinal glue with such thick viscosity that it is holding and binding everything together. Once these toxic elements are removed or exterminated everything will collapse like a stack of cards.

The original backbone of the first authentic black drop is identified as TDM and this first deceptive, devious black drop which influenced, inflicted, infected and introduced corruption to the others. It is no accident! This was intentionally manufactured and designed in the cemeteries of toxic politics, carved in trickery and cleaved in treachery. The intention is very clear: destroy the very central and root fabric of society, and stay in power. The destruction, degeneration and deterioration started quite a while back. It was just rather tragic that the citizenry was caught up by the mesmerizing illusional magic spell of progress and advancement. Very few could decipher or recognise the incredible fraud of a freak who was just another snake oil salesman, masquerading as a leader. Those who recognised paid the highest price- they lost their liberty. A foreigner recently expressed that we are a “banana republic”- I agree with him, the way things are going.

Dominic Damian

Dominic Damian is a poet, music educationist, composer, instrumentalist-vocalist recording spiritual and social songs – and parent of five young lives.

