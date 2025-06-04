Share this postMurray Hunter A must watch: Mariam Mokhtar on the death of Teoh Beng HockCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMalaysiaA must watch: Mariam Mokhtar on the death of Teoh Beng HockJun 04, 2025Share this postMurray Hunter A must watch: Mariam Mokhtar on the death of Teoh Beng HockCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareShareI am posting Mariam’s YouTube video. It was posted yesterday and quickly taken down. Subscribe Below:SubscribeShare this postMurray Hunter A must watch: Mariam Mokhtar on the death of Teoh Beng HockCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1SharePreviousNext
THE RESSURECTION OF A MENOPAUSAL MANIAC IN MIRIAM MOKHTAR
A deluge of politically motivated drivel, masquerading as insight, flows from Miriam Mokhtar’s scurrilous commentary on the tragic death of Teoh Beng Hock outside the premises of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). Her narrative, steeped in speculative hypotheticals and devoid of substantive evidence, collapses under scrutiny.
Teoh, summoned to the MACC for questioning regarding his principal’s alleged misuse of approximately $2,500 in campaign funds, endured hours of interrogation. She Miriam believes that because it was a mere $2500 that had to be accounted for under the crimnal act, it was both neglectful and irrelevant. See where she's coming from? Curiously, after being permitted to leave, Teoh lingered on the premises, a peculiar decision never adequately explored.
The inquiry into his inexplicable fall and subsequent death was further stymied by his obstinate fiancée, whose uncooperative stance obstructed critical investigations. Mokhtar’s resurrection of this case raises a pointed question: why? Her fixation implies that Teoh’s death is uniquely suspicious, as if Malaysia has not witnessed other equally troubling cases shrouded in silence.
Consider the brutal death of Kugan, a minor figure in car theft rackets, tortured and bludgeoned to death by a policeman in custody. The perpetrator faced charges but received a mere slap on the wrist, while his superiors escaped accountability entirely. He was not from the powerful Chinese community who he worked for.
Similarly, the murder of Jalil Ibrahim, a Bank Bumiputera auditor, occurring not during Najib’s tenure but under Dr. Mahathir’s regime, saw a Chinese perpetrator convicted—demonstrating that such crimes transcend ethnicity—yet he too faced minimal consequences and was not compelled to reveal who orchestrated the killing. These cases, like Teoh’s, languish in obscurity, unaddressed by Mokhtar’s selective outrage. But Mokhtar is Sino centric where justice is concerned it appears.
Mokhtar’s reliance on the discredited Thai pathologist Pornthip, notorious for admitting to evidence tampering, further undermines her credibility. Described by Teoh’s lawyers and herself as a witness aligned with the deceased, Pornthip’s self-promoting theatrics lent no legitimacy to the case. No witness belongs to any party in a court or tribunal, and her involvement only muddied the waters. Mokhtar’s invocation of such figures betrays her ignorance of legal processes.
A coroner’s role, as James Foong was tasked in Teoh’s case, is not to identify culprits based on speculative whims but to establish facts, leaving criminal determinations to courts. Courts, wielding inherent jurisdiction, may accept or reject a coroner’s findings, as no “one-size-fits-all” framework governs such matters—a nuance seemingly lost on Mokhtar and certain Malaysian legal minds.
The absence of Teoh’s watch, spuriously posited as a potential indicator of his time of death, exemplifies the absurdity of such conjecture. Watches lack any capacity to record mortality, and a broken timepiece may function for hours, days, or months, depending on its damage. This mischievous speculation, alongside the tangential “Najib factor,” serves as a distraction.
Najib’s conviction, marred by a court exceeding its authority and denying him counsel of choice, was delivered by a so-called “hantu bunkus” unfit to pass a high school legal studies syllabus. Mokhtar’s fixation on hypotheticals and inadmissible conjecture flouts the rigorous standards of evidence required in legal proceedings. Her attempt to revive her fading relevance through these ignorant rants warrants nothing but unsparing condemnation, befitting her disreputable stature.
Miriam Mokhtar's ideas of justice, right and wrong leaves a lot to be desired about this woman and those who lionize her.