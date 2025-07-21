Share

Prime Minister might have achieved a pyrrhic victory in postponing the judicial crises with the appointment of Justice Wan Ahmad Farid as the Chief Justice.

However, this appointment of the Chief Justice from the ranks of the Court of Appeals appears quite unprecedented. The appointment of Wan Ahmad seems to have by-passed other senior and experienced judges in the Federal Court to choose one from the Court of Appeals.

Beyond this, there is a world of difference between the former and the present chief justice. While Tengku Maimun made decisions without fear or favour, the present Chief Justice seems to be a person of conservative orientation.

He is known to have passed judgments that could be considered controversial in nature, especially the decision on the religious status of the underaged children of Loh Siew Hong, a decision that was subsequently overturned by Tengku Maimun in arguing that the three children are Hindus because their unilateral conversion cannot be accepted without the consent of both the parents.

Tengku Maimun used the Federal Court decision of 2018 in the case of Indira Gandhi to reject the unilateral conversion of Loh’s three children to Islam.

Wan Ahmad had been previously deputy minister in the Cabinet of the former prime minister Abdullah Badawi.

It is rumoured that Umno might have had a hand in the appointment of Wan Ahmad Farid considering that the need to enforce the royal addendum seems to be the much talked about issue.

Anwar always defends his legal and constitutional role in the appointment of judges by advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after consultation with the Council of Rulers.

In the case of the appointment of the new Chief Justice Wan Ahmad Farid, he gave the impression that he was not involved, leaving the matter to the Agong and the Council of Rulers.

If this was so, then it can be said that Anwar failed in his constitutional role by abdicating his role by leaving the matter to the Agong and the Council of Rulers.

Earlier it was rumoured that the former attorney general Ahmad Terrirudin had a strong chance of being appointed to the position of the Chief Justice even though he lacked the experience.

The crises relating to the judiciary is not about Anwar surrendering his advisory role to the Agong or the Council of Rulers. It is not even about the present constitutional position where Anwar advises the Agong on judicial appointments after consultation with the Council of Rulers.

It is more fundamental than the present legal and constitutional position of the prime minister or Anwar.

The public wants that Anwar, given his executive bias for a strong hand in judicial appointments and the feeble role of the JCA, wants a reversal of the roles.

In the larger interest of democracy and justice, there is an expectation that the executive in the role of prime minister should have no role in the appointment of judges.

The matter should be left to the JCA to play the pivotal role by advising the Agong on consultation with the Council of Rulers.

Anwar should not think and act as though the constitutional crisis is over, far from it. As long as the prime minister has a pivotal role in the appointment of judges, there will be perpetual constitutional or judicial crises in the country. The conservative bias in the recent appointments themselves suggest that the executive or the prime minister had a clandestine role shrouded in mysteriousness and dubiousness.

Of course, Anwar has a personal interest in a civil case initiated by his former aide Yusoff Rawther against the sexual misconduct of the former. This is perhaps the reason why Anwar wants legal and constitutional immunity for himself in the guise of the office of the prime minister.

Meanwhile, the opposition movement “Turun Anwar” will continue its campaign to force Anwar’s resignation. Unfortunately, the former deputy PKR leader Rafizi Ramli who wanted a royal commission of inquiry on Anwar’s judicial interference seems to have a slight change of heart. He wants Anwar to continue as the prime minister for the full term in the interest of political stability.

PAS might be right in not trusting the wishy-washy stand of Rafizi as the latter’s focus on RCI seems to have dissipated after the cosmetic changes to the judiciary. I really wondered why Rafizi opposed Anwar while being in the government?

