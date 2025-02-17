Share

GOOD IDEA, LOUSY COSTING, FLAWED DELIVERY

ELIMINATE STUNTING AND SQUALOR WITH CIVILIAN AGENCIES

Before the 18th century Enlightenment, church and state in Europe were one. In Indonesia fears that Islam will infiltrate civic affairs go back to the founding of the Republic. Instead the threats are not from mosques but the military.

The nation with more Muslims than any other state is Constitutionally secular, but it’s heading towards a stratocracy.

Since becoming the eighth president Prabowo Subianto has been bringing khaki into national and regional public offices following the policy of second President Soeharto from the last century.

Prabowo’s former father-in-law called it Dwifungsi – two functions. It was widely discredited and grossly inefficient. Unelected generals had reserved seats in the Parliament; lesser ranks were posted to run departments where they had few wanted skills.

Soeharto was a former general. Likewise Prabowo, though his history is ignominious; in 1998 he was cashiered for disobeying orders. He fled to exile in Jordan but he’s now back imposing his military fantasies and undermining democracy.

He’s even forced his overstocked 109-strong ministry (13 are women) into fatigues and humiliating parades. Like Donald Trump, he plans to scrap the awkward and costly process of elections and bring back appointments. As in the US, these jobs would go to mates, rellies and donors.

The policy in the world's fourth-largest country isn’t confined to setting up regional military centres; it’s also putting lower ranks into menial jobs, delivering LPG gas bottles to the poor and lunches to schoolkids. This isn’t assuaging hunger but creating fear in West Papua.

About 5,000 soldiers from other provinces have been hunting tribesmen demanding independence; a low-level guerilla war has been underway through the mountains and jungles for about 50 years.

Civilian families in the occupied province hate being shadowed by armed men and wary of their intentions for one of their tactics is torture. Now they’re dishing out food.

The imagination flares: What better way to subdue dissidents than by poisoning their food? There's no evidence that's happening, but the fear is real. Who couldn’t have foreseen the reaction?

The lunch box programme comes from a promise made last year by Prabowo Subianto during the presidential election campaign, which he won. Makan Bergizi Gratis (MBG free nutritious meals) was poorly planned and is now being badly executed.

The Papuans' distrust has been reinforced by the story of 40 students from a school in Central Java throwing up after gulping down free meals. Indonesian media reports claimed dozens had fallen ill in North Kalimantan. Poor hygiene has been blamed.

MBG is a worthy bid to curb stunting which cripples around 20 per cent of the next generation. (The Australian figure is 2.3 per cent.)

Lousy diets plus poor access to services particularly in remote regions are blamed by UNICEF for the tragedy. Two of five children under five don’t get the basic food groups.

Other factors: Pregnant mums need top-quality tucker. Anything less lets in infections that stunt the babe’s growth in the womb. Six per cent of newborns are underweight.

With these figures it’s clear education on pregnancy and child rearing is as important as free food. A whole-of-problem strategy is needed.

The original budget allocation of Rp 15,000 ($1.50) an MBG meal was slashed by Prabowo to Rp 10,000 – a sum too small for wholesome ingredients, cooking and delivery. So the armed forces have been recruited, distressing a society where trust is as short as protein.

"The people of Papua are complaining and rejecting the free nutritious food for school children because the food is provided by the TNI (Army) and Polri (police),” local religious leader Wenior Pakage told the media.

"They're afraid for their children that they'll be murdered with poison, resulting in an extermination. The community wants the programme scrapped and the funds transferred to pay school fees so students can obtain knowledge for free".

Hundreds of kids in uniform reportedly left classes and protested in the streets of Yahukimo Regency waving banners rejecting MBG. The story can’t be independently verified because the foreign media is banned from Papua.

Schooling is compulsory nationally and supposedly gratis, but fees for registration, books, uniforms, teacher gratuities, funds for new buildings and other imposts are common. They’re usually masked as ‘donations’ and vary from school to school.

The money to make learning free is here in abundance, literally underfoot. Papua is where Croesus took a breather and stayed.

The western half of the island of New Guinea has a population of around four million. The indigenous people are nominally Christian, the newcomers are mainly Muslim. They've migrated from Java, contractors and miners to work on the Grasberg opencut and underground copper and gold mines, among the largest in the world.

This is a joint venture twixt the Indonesian government and the US company Freeport. It has a workforce of more than 30,000. In 2023 it reportedly generated a net income of US 3.16 billion.

Prabowo is no cheerleader for democracy and reportedly wants funds “redirected to public welfare projects, including providing free meals for schoolchildren.” Who’d think the savings might go elsewhere in a country shot through with corruption?

The MBG idea seems worthwhile but its implementation has hit many snags apart from Papua fear and Central Java food poisoning. Unpalatable meals and insufficient funds are also among the complaints.

Project head Dadan Hindayana wants an extra US $6.11 billion just to reach a quarter of the target of 83 million by the end of 2025.

Prabowo’s reputation with the wong cilik (the masses) rides on making the MBG work and the scheme permanent. This can't be done on meals for a dollar a day without using bad food and the military as waiters.

To do good the President's diner needs a clean kitchen, a new menu and professional caterers. Any tariff shake-up will mean less money for the Army.

For a pseudo-military man who has been out of the bang-bang business for 27 years but still sees it as the way to go, a massive makeover might seem indigestible. But it’s doomed without a huger cash uplift.

That may come from savings elsewhere, though nothing specific. One suggestion is for the meals to be cut to one a week, an idea horrifying nutritionists.

“It should be for five days to match the nutritional adequacy measure,” said expert Tengku Syahdana. “If for one day the needs can’t be met."

First published in Pearls & Irritations 17 Feb 2025: https://johnmenadue.com/free-meals-threatened-and-threatening/

