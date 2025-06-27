Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat is expected to retire on July 2, Court of Appeal president Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim on July 1, and senior Federal Court judge Nallini Pathmanathan on Aug 22. Picture FMT
This is in reference to the letter published in Free Malaysia Today on June 26, 2025.
The writer—identified as a lawyer and a member of PKR—appears to take umbrage with those advocating for the extension of service for three senior judges who are due to retire in a matter of days.
It must be stressed that those supporting the extension are not engaging in anything extraordinary. They are simply urging the government—particularly Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim—to consider extending the services of these judges based on merit, judicial experience, and expertise.
Let us not forget that one of them is the current Chief Justice of Malaysia, widely regarded as a symbol of integrity and judicial independence. The other two judges are equally distinguished in terms of their experience, impartiality, and dedication to the rule of law.
The request for extension is grounded in a sincere concern for preserving the independence and integrity of the judiciary. It should not be misinterpreted as a criticism of the government or an attempt to exert undue pressure on the prime minister.
There is no suggestion that the government’s hesitancy to grant extensions is rooted in retribution for past decisions by these judges. The call for extension is not based on entitlement, but rather a principled plea to retain judicial talent and experience for the good of the nation.
Judicial talent of this calibre is not easily replaceable. Until the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) becomes the sole authority in advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on judicial appointments, the prime minister holds significant influence in the process.
Extending the service of these senior judges does not preclude the appointment of younger judicial officers. On the contrary, a healthy balance of experience and new energy would contribute to a more dynamic, effective, and independent judiciary.
There are no sinister motives in the call for extension. Nor are the proponents condemning the government. Their appeal is rooted in a desire to uphold and strengthen the judiciary—an institution that serves as a cornerstone of democracy.
There is nothing reasonable, constitutionally acceptable or consistent in the call by that member of the Malaysian Bar (who represents the Malaysian Bar) to whom these judges are held captive through the machinations of the NED and Regeime Change.
The departure of former Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, irrespective of its manner or framing, is both timely and necessary, given her disconcerting performance in the administration of justice.
Her decision to deny Datuk Seri Najib Razak his counsel of choice represents a profound lapse in judicial competence, revealing a troubling ignorance of fundamental principles of justice. The right to legal representation of one’s choosing is a cornerstone of due process, save where explicitly curtailed by law, a condition not applicable in this instance. This misstep not only undermines the defendant’s rights but also casts serious doubt on the Chief Justice’s grasp of constitutional safeguards.
Speculation regarding an intentional conspiratorial motive behind her ruling may remain unsubstantiated; however, the rationale and execution of her decision betray a significant deficiency in legal acumen and practical experience, particularly in matters concerning constitutional law.
Her actions suggest that she functioned less as an independent arbiter of justice and more as a figurehead, potentially positioned to secure a predetermined conviction against Datuk Seri Najib. This perception is compounded by the emergence of substantial evidence implicating other parties in the offenses for which Najib was convicted, raising questions about the integrity of the judicial process under her stewardship.
Contrary to reports framing Chief Justice Tengku Maimun’s exit as a voluntary retirement, there is reason to believe her departure is precipitated by external pressures. Reports emintig from Washington suggest the possibility of an impending American tribunal, purportedly under consideration by the newly appointed Director of the FBI, investigating alleged overreach by figures such as Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, elements within the former FBI, and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).
These allegations point to the misuse of American funds to destabilize foreign governments, including Malaysia’s, and may implicate judicial figures perceived as complicit in such schemes. While these claims remain speculative, they underscore the urgency of her exit to preempt further scrutiny.
The Malaysian Bar’s recent actions further complicate the constitutional landscape. Its call for involvement in the judicial appointment process is both inconsistent and ironic, given its prior advocacy for curtailing the Prime Minister’s authority in this domain. This volte-face exposes a lack of coherence in the Bar’s understanding of constitutional principles and its broader standards of governance.
Such contradictions erode public confidence in the legal profession’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and highlight the need for greater clarity and consistency in Malaysia’s judicial and constitutional framework.