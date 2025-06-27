Murray Hunter

Gopl Raj Kumar
5h

There is nothing reasonable, constitutionally acceptable or consistent in the call by that member of the Malaysian Bar (who represents the Malaysian Bar) to whom these judges are held captive through the machinations of the NED and Regeime Change.

The departure of former Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, irrespective of its manner or framing, is both timely and necessary, given her disconcerting performance in the administration of justice.

Her decision to deny Datuk Seri Najib Razak his counsel of choice represents a profound lapse in judicial competence, revealing a troubling ignorance of fundamental principles of justice. The right to legal representation of one’s choosing is a cornerstone of due process, save where explicitly curtailed by law, a condition not applicable in this instance. This misstep not only undermines the defendant’s rights but also casts serious doubt on the Chief Justice’s grasp of constitutional safeguards.

Speculation regarding an intentional conspiratorial motive behind her ruling may remain unsubstantiated; however, the rationale and execution of her decision betray a significant deficiency in legal acumen and practical experience, particularly in matters concerning constitutional law.

Her actions suggest that she functioned less as an independent arbiter of justice and more as a figurehead, potentially positioned to secure a predetermined conviction against Datuk Seri Najib. This perception is compounded by the emergence of substantial evidence implicating other parties in the offenses for which Najib was convicted, raising questions about the integrity of the judicial process under her stewardship.

Contrary to reports framing Chief Justice Tengku Maimun’s exit as a voluntary retirement, there is reason to believe her departure is precipitated by external pressures. Reports emintig from Washington suggest the possibility of an impending American tribunal, purportedly under consideration by the newly appointed Director of the FBI, investigating alleged overreach by figures such as Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, elements within the former FBI, and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

These allegations point to the misuse of American funds to destabilize foreign governments, including Malaysia’s, and may implicate judicial figures perceived as complicit in such schemes. While these claims remain speculative, they underscore the urgency of her exit to preempt further scrutiny.

The Malaysian Bar’s recent actions further complicate the constitutional landscape. Its call for involvement in the judicial appointment process is both inconsistent and ironic, given its prior advocacy for curtailing the Prime Minister’s authority in this domain. This volte-face exposes a lack of coherence in the Bar’s understanding of constitutional principles and its broader standards of governance.

Such contradictions erode public confidence in the legal profession’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and highlight the need for greater clarity and consistency in Malaysia’s judicial and constitutional framework.

