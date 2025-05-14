Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar
8hEdited

"It is common knowledge that the Indian community—mainly comprising the working class—is in a highly disadvantaged position in this country. This unfortunate reality has been exacerbated by the ethnic and religious discrimination institutionalized by the Malay hegemonic state. In effect, the rights and privileges of Indians are constantly under threat and subject to systemic abuse."

Ramasamy this is a distortion of the truth which exacerbates the probelm with the Malaysian Tamils. And you further embellish this distortion with your comments. No different to the catechisms of Waytha Murthi, Hindraf and Makkal Sakti. The Butt licking of the economically more powerful Chinese is where your misplaced sentiments and political mistepps lie and confuse you.

The narrative that the Indian community in Malaysia, particularly the working-class Tamils, faces systemic disadvantage due to ethnic and religious discrimination by a Malay-dominated state oversimplifies a complex issue. While challenges exist, this portrayal risks distorting reality and deepening divisions, as seen in the rhetoric of figures like Waytha Murthi, Hindraf, and Makkal Sakti.

The core issues facing Malaysian Tamils are not solely attributable to the Malay community or government. Overemphasis on vernacular education and a strong Indian identity can inadvertently prioritize cultural ties to India—a country with little concern for Malaysian Tamils—over integration into Malaysia’s diverse society. This focus may hinder social cohesion in a nation where Malays, Chinese, and others coexist.

A practical step forward could be reforming education: phasing out vernacular schools and encouraging Tamil children to attend national (Malay-medium) schools while offering Mandarin classes. This would foster integration with Malays, their fellow Malaysians, and equip them with skills for a competitive economy. Promoting self-reliance, rather than dependency on aid, is also key. All communities, including Malays, have faced struggles and worked upward. Acknowledging self-inflicted challenges, rather than solely blaming the government, would provide a more balanced path to progress.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture