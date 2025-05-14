My broader concerns to uplift the deprived segments of Malaysian society in general, and the Indian community in particular, drove me to engage in party politics by joining the DAP in 2005.
After becoming the Deputy Chief Minister II of Penang in 2008 and assuming the chairmanship of the Penang Hindu Endowments Board (PHEB), I found in the Board a state agency that could, to some extent, address the social, cultural, and economic issues affecting the Indian community in Penang.
It is common knowledge that the Indian community—mainly comprising the working class—is in a highly disadvantaged position in this country. This unfortunate reality has been exacerbated by the ethnic and religious discrimination institutionalized by the Malay hegemonic state. In effect, the rights and privileges of Indians are constantly under threat and subject to systemic abuse.
It was against this backdrop that I sought to revamp the PHEB, enhancing its assets and increasing its income to assist the Indian poor. Initiatives like the Golden Chariot were introduced to raise public donations, while various welfare programmes were launched to help the needy and the sick.
It is, therefore, deeply ironic that I am now being accused of abusing my position as chairman of the Board—when my sole objective was to uplift the Indian community in Penang and to mitigate the worst effects of an unjust and abusive political system. Such allegations simply do not make sense.
What does make sense, however, is the view that I am a victim of political vendetta by the Madani government. The growing disillusionment of the Indian community with this administration is likely the real reason behind the use of state agencies like the MACC to target dissenting voices like mine.
Despite its reformist pretensions, the Madani government has proven to be one of the worst that Malaysians have ever experienced. The fear that the Indian community will abandon it is the primary motivation behind the persecution of leaders like me.
Come what come may, time and hour runs the roughest day (Macbeth).
Ramasamy this is a distortion of the truth which exacerbates the probelm with the Malaysian Tamils. And you further embellish this distortion with your comments. No different to the catechisms of Waytha Murthi, Hindraf and Makkal Sakti. The Butt licking of the economically more powerful Chinese is where your misplaced sentiments and political mistepps lie and confuse you.
The narrative that the Indian community in Malaysia, particularly the working-class Tamils, faces systemic disadvantage due to ethnic and religious discrimination by a Malay-dominated state oversimplifies a complex issue. While challenges exist, this portrayal risks distorting reality and deepening divisions, as seen in the rhetoric of figures like Waytha Murthi, Hindraf, and Makkal Sakti.
The core issues facing Malaysian Tamils are not solely attributable to the Malay community or government. Overemphasis on vernacular education and a strong Indian identity can inadvertently prioritize cultural ties to India—a country with little concern for Malaysian Tamils—over integration into Malaysia’s diverse society. This focus may hinder social cohesion in a nation where Malays, Chinese, and others coexist.
A practical step forward could be reforming education: phasing out vernacular schools and encouraging Tamil children to attend national (Malay-medium) schools while offering Mandarin classes. This would foster integration with Malays, their fellow Malaysians, and equip them with skills for a competitive economy. Promoting self-reliance, rather than dependency on aid, is also key. All communities, including Malays, have faced struggles and worked upward. Acknowledging self-inflicted challenges, rather than solely blaming the government, would provide a more balanced path to progress.