Anwar appears to have the support of the current Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar. At least publicly. However, the YDPA also believes that Najib should not be in prison on his own. There should be other convicted kleptocrats joining him. In addition, within some of the back rooms of the ruling families there is a growing doubt over the competence of Anwar as prime minister.

Thus, there is a possibility that Sultan Ibrahim may grant a full pardon to Najib, not out of sympathy to Najib, but to make things more difficult for Anwar, and his tenure as prime minister.

However, from within PKR, DAP, and Amanah, there is no one who would dare challenge Anwar. To build up any momentum to challenge Anwar on an open floor of the party, would just be too difficult. PKR members would just be unwilling to show such support openly.

Rafizi Ramli also knows, this is not his time. He must wait until the Anwar period comes to a close by crashing and burning first. Anwar has made it clear to all that he will not go quietly. He is not grooming any successor.

The real problem is inside UMNO. However, this would not be enough to make the ‘unity government’ fall. If Najib does get a full pardon, up to 15 UMNO MPs may just leave the government and remain as neutral UMNO MPs. This would not be enough for Anwar to lose his majority in the Dewan Rakyat, but could start the process towards a total realignment of parties.

However, such a move by UMNO MPs may spell the death knell of UMNO in the next general election. This would most probably be enough to end the career of Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and UMNO as we know it after the next election.

This would also be an opportunity for a pardoned Najib to become a defacto opposition leader and start campaigning for GE16.

This is what’s in Anwar’s mind. He needs to avoid the above scenario. A pardon for Najib is his worse nightmare. That’s why he is in the position he is today. Anwar is dammed if he supports Najib’s pardon, and dammed if he doesn’t.

We are all observing the personal strain this is putting Anwar under lately. His public statements on the Najib addendum have just been bizarre. Going overseas this week was very convenient.

The biggest problem is when politics is unstable in Anwar’s own head, Madani politics become unstable. What’s certain is Anwar has very few people he can trust now.

