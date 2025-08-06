Share

As I have said before, Malaysia had to pay a heavy price for securing a mere 6 percent reduction in tariffs—from the original 25 percent to 19 percent.

It has now dawned upon the Malaysian public that the country is obliged to spend a staggering RM240 billion to purchase American goods, including over RM9 billion worth of Boeing commercial aircraft.

Over the next four years of US President Donald Trump’s tenure, Malaysia stands to gain only a paltry RM10 billion in export value.

Despite this grossly unequal trade-off, both Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Trade, Industry and Investment Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz boasted of the government’s “achievements.”

The public was falsely assured that the government had not crossed any red lines during the trade negotiations.

But anyone familiar with the mercurial and temperamental nature of Trump would understand that he would have undoubtedly demanded the proverbial pound of flesh before agreeing to any tariff reduction.

No government with genuine self-respect and dignity would have agreed to such lopsided terms.

The worst part of the trade negotiations leading up to the tariff reduction was the disingenuous claim that the government had emerged unscathed.

The Madani government, having made enormous concessions in terms of purchasing American goods, had the audacity to claim that the tariff deal was a stupendous success.

Anwar now appears like a drowning man grasping at straws to avoid political demise.

Zafrul, meanwhile, should stop concealing the real sacrifices made by the government in securing this blatantly unfair deal.

It was a clear case of the Malaysian government capitulating to the worst form of American imperialism.

Had this occurred in another country, the public would have rightfully demanded that both Anwar and Zafrul relinquish their respective positions.

In this light, the growing public outcry embodied in the “Turun Anwar” campaign appears wholly justified.

