Upon my first reading of the media release concerning DEI in US universities, most probably referring to the Havard issue, where the federal government has restricted foreign students, I thought it was a complete fabrication.

Afterall, who would write such a hypocritical letter that would lead one open to ridicule for not “practicing what they preach”. Then I found out this is a genuine media release, perhaps with Dr Zambry Abd Kadir forgetting he is no longer the foreign minister.

When Dr Zambry talks about inclusion in Malaysian universities, I immediately think of UiTM, where enrolment is restricted to Malays. I also remembered that in other public universities the composition of cohorts is weighted towards Bumiputras in old NEP “apartheid” policies. In addition, public universities seem to prefer to hire foreign lecturers instead of Malaysian citizens, who are non-Malays. One can just look at the difference between the university rankings of public verses private universities, that don’t practice such apartheidism on their campuses.

Race based quota systems in Malaysia are not DEI, they are apartheidism. Over the last 55 years, so many life opportunities have been cut away from non-Malay children, who did not have the funds to pay for an opportunity to study abroad, when their own local universities wouldn’t accept them. This is a form of economic genocide that no one will admit to.

Finally, the Ministry of Higher Education restricts university autonomy in Malaysia. Universities cannot hire unless it’s approved by Putra Jaya and university boards don’t have the power to select vice chancellors, which is the sole discretion of the minister of Higher Education. These selections over the last 50 years have failed to take any DEI into account. VCs have all come from the same old pool of people.

In effect, Dr Zambry is criticizing the US government for doing what the Malaysian government has been doing for all these years, controlling the intake of students.

With letters such as this, is Malaysia trying to destroy the good relationship it has with the United States?

Don’t become the mouse that roared.

