Addressing systemic racism and religious insults in Malaysia: A call for political action
P Ramasamy
The ridicule, insult, and humiliation of the culture, language, and religion of numerically smaller ethnic communities by certain members of the majority is not unique to Malaysia.
This pattern is often seen in societies where majoritarian communities are empowered by the government in power.
In Malaysia, political power is primarily built on the support of the Malay-Muslim majority.
This dominance fosters a sense of arrogance among some individuals, leading to the marginalization of smaller ethnic and religious communities.
With their preponderant political, cultural, and religious power, some Malays believe that insulting and demeaning others is acceptable.
Unfortunately, the affected communities lack the institutional power to fight back effectively.
The recent incident involving Era FM hosts mocking Hindu religious chants—specifically, the sacred “Vel Vel” chant used in the worship of Lord Muruga—is a blatant act of disrespect toward Hindu Tamils in Malaysia.
The performance, broadcasted publicly with laughter and applause from others in the studio, highlights a deeply entrenched disregard for minority religious sentiments.
Following public outrage, the three hosts have been suspended, and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is investigating the matter.
Additionally, multiple police reports have been filed across various states by members of the United Rights of the Malaysian Party (Urimai), with more expected in the coming days.
This insult to Hinduism follows another incident where a Malay hawker put up a racist sign refusing to sell corn to Indians, using the derogatory term “Ke…g.”
Ironically, the hawker’s foreign wife was later found to be living in Malaysia illegally and was detained by authorities.
However, these incidents are not isolated. They are symptoms of a broader racial and religious hegemony deeply embedded within Malaysia’s political and bureaucratic system.
While authorities may take action against specific perpetrators, these measures only address the symptoms—not the root cause—of racism and religious intolerance.
Even well-meaning politicians who condemn such acts benefit from a system that thrives on Malay supremacy.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim may express dismay at these incidents, but his government remains a beneficiary of the racial and religious hegemony that systematically discriminates against non-Malays.
The insults from Era FM and the hawker’s racist sign are not anomalies; they are manifestations of a larger socio-political structure that normalizes the marginalization of non-Malay communities.
Indians to act collectively
Indians, often the political underdogs in Malaysia, may lack institutional power but hold significant electoral influence.
The community has a sizeable presence in over 100 parliamentary and state constituencies.
Instead of merely reacting to insults, Indians should strategically leverage their votes to send a clear message to the ruling government.
A decisive first step would be for the Indian community to vote against UMNO in the upcoming Air Kuning by-election in Perak.
With low Chinese voter turnout anticipated, a strong Indian rejection of UMNO could tip the scales against the ruling coalition.
This is the most mature and responsible way to respond—by holding the government accountable through the ballot box. If Indians unite in their voting power, it could have far-reaching consequences beyond Air Kuning, influencing future elections and forcing political parties to take their concerns seriously.
The Era FM hosts may not have realized the impact of their actions, but this controversy could become a turning point—an opportunity for Indians to translate their outrage into political power.
P. Ramasamy
Chairman, Urimai
March 5, 2025
