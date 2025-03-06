Share

The ridicule, insults, and slander of the cultures, languages, and religions of numerically smaller ethnic communities by a certain majority members are not unique in Malaysia.

This pattern is often seen in societies where majority communities are given priority by powerful governments.

In Malaysia, political power is built mainly on the support of Malay-Islamic majority.

This mastery instills a sense of arrogance among some individuals, leading to the marginalization of smaller ethnic and religious communities.

With great political, cultural, and religious power, some Malays believe that the act of insulting and degrading others is acceptable.

Unfortunately, the affected communities do not have the institutional power to fight back effectively.

The recent incident involving the Era FM host mocking Hindu religious chants—specifically, the sacred chant "Vel Vel" used in the worship of Lord Muruga—is an act of blatant disrespect for the Tamil Hindu community in Malaysia.

The performance, which was broadcast openly with laughter and applause from others in the studio, highlighted the disregard of minority religious sentiments.

Following public outrage, the three hosts have been suspended, and the Communication and Multimedia Commission Malaysia (SKMM) is investigating the matter.

In addition, various police reports have been filed in various states by members of Parti Hak Bersatu Malaysia (Urimai), with more expected in the coming days.

This insult to Hindu religion follows yet another incident in which a Malay colonizer placed a racist sign refusing to sell corn to Indians, using the derogatory term “Ke... g. ”

Ironically, the wife of the invader foreigner was later found living in Malaysia illegally and detained by the authorities.

However, this incident is not isolated. It is a symptom of the broader race and religion hegemony embedded in the Malaysian political system and bureaucracy.

While authorities may take action against certain perpetrators, the move only addresses symptoms—not the root cause—of racism and religious intolerance.

Even well-meaning politicians who condemn such acts benefit from a system that thrives due to Malay supremacy.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim may have expressed disappointment with this incident, but his government remains a beneficiary of racial and religious hegemony that systematically discriminates against non-Malays.

Insult from Era FM and the racist mark of occupiers is not anomaly; it is the manifestation of the larger socio-political structure that normalizes the marginalization of non-Malays society.

Indians act collectively

Indians, which are often the political underdogs in Malaysia, may not have institutional power but have significant electoral influence.

The community has a considerable presence in over 100 parliamentary and state constituencies.

Instead of just reacting to insults, Indians should use their votes strategically to send a clear message to the ruling government.

The first important step is the Indian community to vote against UMNO in the upcoming by-elections in Yellow Water in Perak.

With low Chinese voter percentage expectations, India's strong rejection of UMNO could escalate the scale against the ruling coalition.

This is the most mature and responsible way to respond—by holding the government accountable through the ballot box. If Indians unite in their voting power, it could bring widespread consequences beyond Yellow Water, influencing upcoming elections and force political parties to take their needs seriously.

Era FM hosts may not be aware of the impact of their actions, but this controversy could be a turning point—an opportunity for Indians to translate their anger into political power.

P. Ramasamy

Chairman, urimai

5 Mac 2025

