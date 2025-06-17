Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

jordan Tan
No one is indispensable. The sun will rise and life goes on whether PMX is prime minister or not. Remember when one flies, there is the eagle above, and the hunter below the cloud.

A dictator is only one person who thinks he is in absolute control of everything around him. He is not all self sufficient nor completely independent of others. He needs the farmer's food, water from rain that is stored in the reservoir to supply his tap, he needs police to guard his safety. He needs a cook to feed him ready to eat food. Without check and balanced from his environment and organization, to keep him from making emotional,irrational decisions, he is just like a car without an effective braking system. If we can't learn from history, we shall live to repeat the same disasters of the past dictator.

Napoleon Bonaparte ( Emperor of France 1769-1821)

“ Those who failed to oppose me, who readily agreed with me, accepted all my views, and yielded easily to my opinions, were those who did me the most injury, and were my worst enemies, because by surrendering to me so easily, they encouraged me to go too far,..I was then too powerful for any man, except myself to injure me”.

Napoleon Bonaparte, Emperor of France, explained the dominance of these wealthy

powers this way in 1815:

“When a government is dependent upon bankers for money, they and not the

leaders of the government control the situation, since the hand that gives is

above the hand that takes… Money has no motherland; financiers are without

patriotism and without decency; their sole object is gain.”

