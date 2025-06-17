Share

The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has filed an appeal against the High Court’s acquittal of Yusoff Rawther on charges of drug trafficking and possession of imitation forearms. High Court Judge Jamil Hussin ruled on June 12 the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Yusoff Rawther. Yusoff Rawther’s legal team was not required to enter any defence as the prosecution had failed to present enough evidence to support their case.

From 3Rs to 4Rs

After the acquittal, there were so many unanswered questions. Why didn’t the AGC lawyers study the evidence carefully and detect flaws in the police case? Why weren’t the police questioned on the evidence provided to the AGC? Who signed off on making the prosecution of Yussoff Rawther? Was it internal? Was it under the direction of others?

Instead of showing transparency, the AGC threatened anyone who disussed the Yusoff Rawther would face consequences. Now Malaysia has the 4Rs (race, religion, royalty, and Rawther).

The charges the AGC is appealing fall under under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 carries the death penalty or between 30 and 40 years’ imprisonment and at least 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

What the public must ask now is after the AGC was humiliated by having the court totally reject the case, due to lack of a case, why are they still seeking a case that could lead to Yusoff Rawther’s sentencing to death, when there are massive doubts over the evidence?

Someone high up within the AGC wants to utilize more public funding to pursue and persecute Yussoff Rawther on a very flimsy case, where the evidence points to it being planted. The AGC would be acting in the public interest if they investigated who planted the drugs and imitation pistols in Yussoff Rawther’s car. An injustice by the state is going on and clearly the AGC is part of this.

Malaysia is not a safe place if the state is free to victimize its enemies

Today in Malaysia, no one is safe from the government. If you criticize the government, they will come after you and frame you if necessary. Once within their legal system they will torture you. This is the case of Yussoff Rawther, we must stand up to. Yusoff made a police report back in 2021 about an alleged sexual assault. He made a civil claim only after the police refused to act. Now the respondent happens to be a prime minister, and is using the state to victimize Yusoff Rawther.

This is gangsterism, and the AGC is clearly part of this.

