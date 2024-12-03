Share

According to Thaiger, Air Asia is once again facing criticism for “OFFERING TICKET RESERVATIONS AND COLLECTING PAYMENTS BEFORE NOTIFYING THEM THAT THEIR BOOKINGS HAVE FAILED”. No refunds are issued. The Thai Consumer Protection Board (CPB) is investigating.

The matter was covered on Thai National TV 3, where it was reported the customer losses were the result of a faulty application. Clients have been unable to communicate directly with Air Asia as there is an AI barrier preventing customers talking with Air Asia staff. Messages sent through Air Asia Thailand’s official Facebook page were ignored.

According to the Thaiger news article some customers have been waiting two years for a refund. They claim the AI Chatbot is preventing them make a claim.

This is not the first time Air Asia has faced criticism over its booking website. Back in 2012, Air Asia was fined AUD 200,000 in the Federal Court for misleading consumers on its website in regards to taxes, duties, fees, and other mandatory charges. This affected;

Melbourne and Macau, London, Ho Chi Minh City, New Delhi, Hangzhou and Chengdu;

Perth and Taipei, Phuket, Osaka, London, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hangzhou; and

Gold Coast and Ho Chi Minh City.

Under section 48 of the Australian Consumer Law (ACL), businesses that choose to advertise a part of the price of a particular product or service must also prominently specify a single total price.

