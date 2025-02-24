Share

The upcoming by-election for the Air Kuning state seat in Perak is unavoidable, as the state assembly is still within its mandated three-year period.

The Election Commission (EC) has yet to announce the date following the recent passing of the incumbent Umno assemblyman, Isham Shahruddin, a well-known sportsman who excelled in soccer. He was in his late 50s at the time of his death.

Despite the absence of a set date, Umno Perak has already begun preparations for the by-election, displaying confidence in retaining the seat, even though the party’s majority in the last election was just over 2,000 votes.

On the other side, Perikatan Nasional (PN) is expected to field a candidate from Bersatu, setting the stage for a fierce contest between the two rival Malay-majority parties.

The demographic composition of Air Kuning’s voters consists of 55% Malays, 21% Chinese, and 14% Indians.

While Malay voters are divided in their loyalties between Umno and Bersatu, dissatisfaction among the non-Malay communities could lead to lower voter turnout—similar to the patterns observed in the Sungei Bakap and Mahkota by-elections.

It would be a mistake for Umno to assume that non-Malay voters will automatically support them simply because the party is part of the ruling coalition.

The non-Malay electorate has grown increasingly disillusioned, particularly with Umno’s reluctance to appoint non-Malays to ministerial positions.

Moreover, the party’s long history of marginalizing non-Malay communities remains a deep-seated concern.

Even if DAP attempts to rally the Chinese community behind Umno, the sentiment of discontent runs deep, especially towards the broader Madani government.

A repeat of the Sungei Bakap by-election, where many Chinese voters simply abstained from voting, is a likely scenario.

The Indian community, on the other hand, has been more strategic in its political decisions.

Many Indians continue to distance themselves from Umno and the Pakatan Harapan-led government.

The painful memories of marginalization under Umno’s rule are not easily forgotten.

The presence of MIC in Barisan Nasional does little to change this perception.

Furthermore, there is growing resentment toward Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration, which is seen as having failed to address key issues affecting the Indian community.

Instead of progress, Indians see an oppressive government that has immobilized their economic and social development.

In this context, Urimai, the Malaysian Rights Party, will launch a focused campaign urging Indians not to vote for Umno or the PH-led government.

This campaign will not be in support of PN either, as the opposition coalition has yet to demonstrate any real commitment to non-Malay rights.

PN’s fixation on race and religion has hindered its ability to project a truly national vision.

Urimai is confident that it can convince more than 50% of Indian voters to abstain from voting for Umno.

Both Umno and PH must be taught a lesson. The time has come for Urimai to emerge as a serious political force, breaking away from the failures of past parties that have taken the Indian community for granted.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

