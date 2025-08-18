For many years to come, Merdeka will not be the same as before.
The enthusiasm, interest, and joy in anticipation of Merdeka have been subverted by none other than Umno youth chief Dr. Akmal Salleh—ironically, a Russian-trained medical doctor. A doctor, by nature, should embody empathy and compassion, yet Akmal has turned into a patriotic monster.
A small issue of hoisting the national flag upside down—whether a mistake or deliberate—was turned into a combustible national controversy, threatening race relations in the country.
I recall in 1967, as a secondary school student in Johore, the pride I felt when given the honour of carrying the national flag during Merdeka celebrations. Back then, Merdeka symbolised unity and hope.
Today, that spirit has been dampened, not because of a flag-hoisting mistake, but because of the hostile opposition stoked by political opportunism.
The recent confrontation between Umno Youth, led by Akmal, and Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) is a case in point. The bravado earlier shown by the DAP in challenging Akmal was nowhere to be seen. Its youth wing simply disappeared.
Merdeka is more than the act of raising a flag. It symbolises love for the country, respect for the constitution, and the ability to live together as one nation despite cultural and ethnic differences. By politicising the flag incident, Akmal has contributed to the erosion of Merdeka’s true meaning.
From now on, Malaysians may overthink the act of hoisting the national flag, fearful that Akmal and his vigilantes may be waiting to pounce on even the smallest mistake. Yet mistakes are part of life. Most are unintentional, and even deliberate ones do not diminish our love for the nation or the spirit of independence. A few slip-ups here and there will never derail Merdeka.
What Malaysians do not need are vigilantes lurking with cameras, eager to broadcast every minor error nationwide. Sadly, the government—despite being headed by a peace-maker in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim—seems powerless in curbing the excesses of Akmal and his gang. What is the point of being celebrated as a peacemaker abroad when the domestic situation grows combustible?
Akmal’s real folly was not in correcting a hardware shop owner on the proper way to hoist the flag, but in dangerously raising ethnic temperatures. Even a small incident in a sleepy town like Kepala Batas could have sparked riots.
How the government and security agencies intend to deal with Akmal and his troublemakers remains to be seen. One thing, however, is certain: Merdeka will never be the same again. Akmal’s aggressive brand of patriotism has tarnished its meaning and spirit, leaving Malaysians unnecessarily fearful—even of hoisting the national flag.
Incredible that an upside down otak is translated as patriotism. Celaka betul
In the future, it is imperative to approach national emblems and symbols, emblems of collective pride and identity, with heightened sensitivity, empathy, and respect.
These symbols, alongside the principles of free speech, must be upheld in consonance with reverence for the Constitution and the legal framework of the nation.
Regrettably, the persistent and coordinated assaults by certain factions within the Indian and Chinese communities, often in alignment with foreign-funded entities advocating for destabilization and so-called "open societies," constitute a grave affront to the Malay community and the legitimately elected government. Such actions transcend mere oversight and veer into the realm of seditious conduct, which carries severe penalties, including life imprisonment or, in extreme cases, capital punishment.
A recent incident involving a young Chinese individual, backed by a partisan crowd associated with the Democratic Action Party (DAP), exemplifies this transgression through the deliberate distortion of Malaysia’s national anthem, a provocative act that cannot be excused. Yet, time and again, such behavior is rationalized by non-Malay communities, invoking a false equivalence that undermines the principle of equal accountability. What is deemed acceptable for one must be so for all. Figures like Akmal are right to hold accountable those who, like Ramasamy and Waythamurthi, persist in undermining a legitimate government through petty grievances, rather than engaging in constructive advocacy for just causes.
As someone who frequently decries perceived injustices and marginalization, Ramasamy ought to have unequivocally condemned the intentional act of disrespecting the national flag, such as displaying it upside down, rather than attempting to justify it. Such actions call into question one’s allegiance to Malaysia.
By aligning oneself with external identities and claiming to represent the entirety of the Malaysian Indian community, as figures like Waythamurthi have done, individuals like you and Waythamurthi risk jeopardling unity and creating division.
Ask the perpetrator to do the right thing and apologise for their actions.