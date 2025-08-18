Murray Hunter

Denzel Koh
2h

Incredible that an upside down otak is translated as patriotism. Celaka betul

Gopal Raj Kumar
5h

In the future, it is imperative to approach national emblems and symbols, emblems of collective pride and identity, with heightened sensitivity, empathy, and respect.

These symbols, alongside the principles of free speech, must be upheld in consonance with reverence for the Constitution and the legal framework of the nation.

Regrettably, the persistent and coordinated assaults by certain factions within the Indian and Chinese communities, often in alignment with foreign-funded entities advocating for destabilization and so-called "open societies," constitute a grave affront to the Malay community and the legitimately elected government. Such actions transcend mere oversight and veer into the realm of seditious conduct, which carries severe penalties, including life imprisonment or, in extreme cases, capital punishment.

A recent incident involving a young Chinese individual, backed by a partisan crowd associated with the Democratic Action Party (DAP), exemplifies this transgression through the deliberate distortion of Malaysia’s national anthem, a provocative act that cannot be excused. Yet, time and again, such behavior is rationalized by non-Malay communities, invoking a false equivalence that undermines the principle of equal accountability. What is deemed acceptable for one must be so for all. Figures like Akmal are right to hold accountable those who, like Ramasamy and Waythamurthi, persist in undermining a legitimate government through petty grievances, rather than engaging in constructive advocacy for just causes.

As someone who frequently decries perceived injustices and marginalization, Ramasamy ought to have unequivocally condemned the intentional act of disrespecting the national flag, such as displaying it upside down, rather than attempting to justify it. Such actions call into question one’s allegiance to Malaysia.

By aligning oneself with external identities and claiming to represent the entirety of the Malaysian Indian community, as figures like Waythamurthi have done, individuals like you and Waythamurthi risk jeopardling unity and creating division.

Ask the perpetrator to do the right thing and apologise for their actions.

