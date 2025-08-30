Altantuya’s murder - the ‘order to kill’
The use of state infrastructure to murder individuals
By KL Pundit
Shaaribuu Setev refuses to relent in his fight for justice over the brutal 2006 murder of his daughter, Altantuya.
The Mongolian national has filed a judicial review application seeking court orders to compel the authorities to investigate - or finally conclude their probe into - the explosive claims contained in former police officer Azilah Hadri’s additional affidavit.
The affidavit, dated Sept 24, 2024, incorporates a statutory declaration from Oct 17, 2019, in which Azilah claimed he acted under explicit instructions.
The High Court will hear Setev’s leave application on Sept 29.
Previously, Setev’s lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo stressed that the government cannot afford to appear complicit and must honour its pledge to uphold the rule of law by investigating the claims.
“If proven true, these claims indicate the exploitation of state institutions for personal agendas by influential individuals, undermining public trust and damaging the nation’s international reputation.
“Any perception of inaction or intentional suppression of the truth will severely damage the credibility of the administration and the nation’s standing in the eyes of its citizens and the international community,” she had said.
Subscribe Below: