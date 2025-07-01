Share

We express our strongest objection to the reported decision by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (PMX) to unilaterally concede Malaysia’s claim over the Ambalat Block to Indonesia — a resource-rich maritime zone off the coast of Sabah — without consulting or obtaining the consent of the Sabah State Government or its people.

Let us be clear: Ambalat is not just a patch of water. It is a strategic and economically vital area — believed to hold vast oil and gas reserves. Some estimates suggest the Ambalat Block could produce up to 1 million barrels of oil and gas per day — a staggering figure that would have transformed Sabah’s economic future.

While Malaysia rightfully secured sovereignty over Sipadan and Ligitan Islands in the 2002 International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision, the adjacent Ambalat Block remained a maritime boundary dispute. That dispute has now reportedly been settled — behind closed doors, without Sabah’s involvement, and at Sabah’s expense.

1. Sabah Was Not Consulted — This Is a Betrayal of the Malaysia Agreement

Sabah is not a colony. Sabah is a founding partner in the Federation of Malaysia, under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63). Any decision affecting Sabah’s borders — land or sea — must involve the state government and reflect the will of its people.

The Prime Minister’s unilateral action is a clear breach of constitutional principles, and a continuation of the federal government’s long history of making high-stakes decisions over Sabah’s resources and sovereignty without Sabah’s consent.

2. Sabah’s Economic Future Has Been Sacrificed

By ceding Malaysia’s claim to the Ambalat Block — reportedly rich enough to produce 1 million barrels of oil and gas per day — Putrajaya has surrendered a potential game-changer for Sabah’s economy.

This is not just about diplomacy — it is about robbing Sabahans of what could have been a new source of state revenue, jobs, and energy security.

Would this decision have been made so easily if the oil lay off the coast of Malaya?

Would Johor or Selangor accept the federal government giving away their maritime wealth without consultation?

3. Sabah’s Rights Are Not for Sale

Sabah’s waters, resources, and sovereignty are not bargaining chips in Putrajaya’s foreign policy agenda. If Prime Minister Anwar thinks he can secure international praise by giving away Sabah’s maritime claims, he must be reminded — Sabah is not his to give away.

This incident is yet another chapter in the long history of federal betrayal:

Oil and gas rights signed away without fair compensation.

Demographic manipulation through Project IC.

Neglect of infrastructure, border security, and autonomy.

And now, the quiet surrender of one of Sabah’s last remaining strategic resource zones.

We Demand:

1. Full transparency: Disclose the terms of any agreement or concession involving Ambalat.

2. A formal explanation: PMX and the Foreign Minister must account for Sabah’s exclusion.

3. Legislative action: The Sabah State Assembly must reject this federal decision.

4. Establishment of a Sabah Maritime Sovereignty Commission: To assert and defend Sabah’s rights over maritime zones and resource-rich borders.

Sabah Deserves Better — and Sabah Must Stand United

This is no longer about political allegiance. It is about whether Sabahans have a voice in the fate of our land, our seas, and our future.

We urge all Sabah leaders — regardless of party — to break their silence. And we ask the people of Sabah to reject the continued erosion of our rights under the guise of diplomacy.

Sabah is not a subordinate. Sabah is a partner. And our sovereignty is not negotiable.

Daniel John Jambun

President

Borneo’s Plight In Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

