Minuteman III ICBM missiles

Share

US president Donald Trump just recently gave the US Department of War the go ahead to resume nuclear testing. If this announcement was made with the intent of reminding people of US military might, those “in the know” will understand how hollow this statement really was.

Currently, the US relies on a triad system of deterrence Land based ICBMs, Submarine based ICBMs and aircraft carrying nuclear weapons, and a small arsenal of short-range tactical nuclear weapons with various delivery systems.

The US spends USD 95 billion per annum on keeping their nuclear deterrents operatable. The US nuclear warhead stockpile is believed to be 3,700 warheads, where 1.419 are deployed. However, most of the US nuclear warhead delivery systems are now old and antiquated. For example, the lifetime of Minuteman III ICBM missiles has been extended, where new Sentinel missiles may not be deployed until the end of this decade. B-52H Stratofortress bombers have been in service since the 1960s.

Technology wise, US nuclear warheads and delivery systems have fallen far behind their rivals Russia and to a lessor extent China.

Recent developments in Russian nuclear arms technology

Russia has been actively advancing its nuclear arsenal as part of its strategic deterrence with several new systems entering development, testing, or deployment phases since the early 2020s. These new systems focus on enhancing survivability, speed, and penetration capabilities against missile defenses.

1. Oreshnik Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM)

Description: A dual-capable (conventional/nuclear) IRBM with a range of approximately 3,000–5,500 km, capable of carrying multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs) with nuclear warheads up to 500 kt yield.

Status: The first combat use was in November 2024 against a Ukrainian facility; entered serial production in 2025. It incorporates hypersonic glide vehicles for evading defenses.

Significance: Derived from the RS-26 Rubezh, the Oreshnik system restores Russia’s intermediate-range nuclear strike capability post-INF Treaty withdrawal.

2. RS-28 Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) (”Satan II”)

Description: The RS-28 Sarmat is a silo-based liquid-fueled ICBM with a 18,000 km range, payload up to 10 tons (including 10–15 MIRVs with yields up to 750 kt each or hypersonic Avangard glide vehicles).

Status: Entered combat duty in September 2023; full deployment accelerated in 2024–2025, with upgrades for fractional orbital bombardment system (FOBS) trajectories to bypass equatorial defenses.

Significance: The RS-28 Sarmat is designed to replace older SS-18s, offering unpredictable flight paths and countermeasures against U.S. missile shields.

3. Avangard Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV)

Description: The Avangard is nuclear-armed HGV launched by ICBMs (e.g., Sarmat or UR-100N), traveling at Mach 20–27 with maneuverability to evade intercepts.

Status: Operational since 2019, but 2025 saw integration with new boosters and AI-enhanced guidance for precision strikes; multiple regimental deployments reported.

Significance: The Avangard represents a “sixth-generation” nuclear weapon, rendering traditional ABM systems obsolete.

4. Poseidon (Status-6) Nuclear-Powered Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

Description: The Poseidon is a 24-meter, nuclear-powered drone submarine armed with a 2-megaton cobalt-salted warhead, capable of 10,000 km range at 100 knots, designed for stealthy coastal strikes causing radioactive tsunamis.

Status: First full-scale tests in 2023; entered limited deployment in 2024, with production ramp-up in 2025 for Northern and Pacific Fleets.

Significance: The Poseidon blurs lines between tactical and strategic weapons, targeting naval bases and infrastructure.

5. Burevestnik Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile (SSC-X-9 Skyfall)

Description: The Burevestnik is a low-flying (50–150 meters) nuclear-powered cruise missile with unlimited range, carrying a 1–2 mt warhead, evading radar via subsonic speeds and terrain-following.

Status: Ground tests ongoing since 2018; first sea trials in 2023, with flight tests resuming in 2024–2025 after engine issues resolved; expected deployment by 2027.

Significance: The Burevestnik is designed for “doomsday” capability with global reach, though reliability concerns persist.

6. Yars-M and Yars-S ICBM Variants

Description: The Yars-M and Yars-S are mobile and silo-based upgrades to the Topol-M, with improved MIRV (6 warheads, 150–300 kt each), extended range (12,000 km), and penetration aids.

Status: Yars-M entered service in 2024; 2025 upgrades include hypersonic blocks and digital fire control for rapid salvo launches.

Significance: E The Yars-M and Yars-S enhance road-mobile survivability, forming the backbone of Russia’s ground-based nuclear triad.

7. Upgraded Borei-A and Yasen-M Submarines with Bulava SLBMs

Description: The Borei-A and Yasen-M are Stealthy ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) carrying 16 Bulava SLBMs each (10 MIRVs, 150 kt yield), plus cruise missile tubes for dual-role ops.

Status: Five Borei-A commissioned by 2025; Yasen-M attack subs integrated with Zircon hypersonic missiles (nuclear-capable). New Arkhangelsk submarine plant boosts production.

Significance: The Borei-A and Yasen-M modernize sea-based leg, with noise levels rivaling U.S. Ohio-class for second-strike assurance.

Recent Developments in Chinese nuclear arms technology

Recent Developments in Chinese Nuclear Chinese military technologies are being aggressively modernized. This is expanding the Chinese nuclear arsenal over the last five years, driven by perceived threats from U.S. missile defenses and regional tensions. As of January 2025, estimates place China’s nuclear warhead stockpile at approximately 600, with around 24 deployed on missiles and the rest in storage. This is supported by new fissile material production facilities.

This buildup includes a full nuclear triad (land, sea, air) and advanced delivery systems like hypersonics. Below, the new technologies based on open-source intelligence are listed.

1. DF-27 Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) with Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV)

Description: The DF-27 IRBM is dual-capable IRBM (range ~5,000–8,000 km) featuring a maneuverable HGV warhead for evading missile defenses, potentially carrying a single nuclear warhead (yield ~150–300 kt).

Status: Developmental flight test in February 2023; believed deployed in limited numbers by 2024, with full operational capability expected in 2025. Publicly displayed in exercises but not yet in parades.

Significance: The DF-27 IRBM enhances regional strike options against U.S. bases in the Indo-Pacific; multirole design allows conventional or nuclear payloads.

2. DF-41 Mobile and Silo-Based Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)

Description: The DF-41 ICBM is a road-mobile or silo-launched ICBM (range 12,000–15,000 km) with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs, up to 10 warheads of 150–250 kt each) and penetration aids.

Status: Operational since 2019, but 2024–2025 saw accelerated deployment of silo variants in new fields; test-launched from Hainan in September 2024 with U.S. notification.

Significance: The DF-41 is the core of China’s land-based deterrent, capable of reaching the continental U.S.; supports “launch on warning” posture with early-warning satellites.

3. New ICBM Silo Fields and DF-5 Upgrades

Description: The construction of ~350 new silos for solid-fuel ICBMs (e.g., DF-31A/AG variants) across three desert fields (e.g., Yumen, Hami) and three eastern mountainous areas; upgrades to liquid-fuel DF-5 ICBMs with MIRV capability (up to 5 warheads, 3–5 mt yield).

Status: Largely completed by January 2025; additional ~12–20 silos under construction in eastern China (e.g., Henan, Hubei provinces) as of mid-2025.

Significance: The new silo fields and DF-5 upgrades dramatically increase survivability and second-strike capacity; if fully MIRVed, could enable ~1,200 deployed warheads.

4. JL-3 Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM)

Description: The solid-fuel JL-3 SLBM (range >10,000 km) for Type 094 (Jin-class) SSBNs, with MIRV potential (up to 4 warheads, 150–250 kt each); extended-range variant for global reach.

Status: Entered service ~2023; publicly displayed for the first time in September 2025 Victory Day Parade; integrated on 6 operational Jin-class submarines conducting continuous patrols.

Significance: The JL-3 bolsters sea-based leg of triad; enables strikes on U.S. homeland from South China Sea, with quieter submarines improving stealth.

5. DF-61 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)

Description: The new silo-based DF-61 ICBM (range ~12,000 km) with advanced MIRV (up to 6–10 warheads) and hypersonic elements; launcher resembles upgraded DF-41.

Status: First public display in September 2025 Victory Day Parade; limited deployment in 2025, with production ramping up.

Significance: The DF-61 represents a “sixth-generation” system for penetrating advanced defenses; focuses on countering U.S. prompt global strike capabilities.

6. H-6N Strategic Bomber with Air-Launched Ballistic Missile (ALBM)

Description: The upgraded H-6 bomber variant with aerial refueling and nuclear-capable ALBM (range ~3,000 km, yield ~200 kt); part of emerging air leg.

Status: Operational since 2019; 2025 parade featured H-6N formations with Y-20U tankers for extended range; ALBM (possibly CH-AS-X-13) confirmed nuclear-capable in 2024 DoD report.

Significance: Completes nuclear triad; allows flexible, standoff strikes; ~50–100 bombers potentially nuclear-armed by 2030.

7. Fractional Orbital Bombardment System (FOBS) and Advanced HGVs

Description: The FOBS uses partial orbital trajectories for ICBMs (e.g., on DF-41) to approach from south pole, evading northern defenses; paired with HGVs traveling at Mach 5+.

Status: Successfully tested in 2021; further developments integrated into DF-27/DF-41 by 2025; at least one HGV test in 2024.

Significance: The FOBS reduce warning times for U.S. early-warning systems; blurs lines between ICBMs and space weapons.

8. Fissile Material Production Expansion

Description: New fast breeder reactors (CFR-600 at Xiapu, operational 2023 and 2026) for plutonium; pilot reprocessing plant in Gansu (operational 2025) and two more by 2030s.

Status: One CFR-600 completed by 2025; supports unlimited warhead production with ~20–30 tons of plutonium annually.

Significance: Enables rapid stockpile growth; DoD notes Russian assistance in highly enriched uranium (HEU) production.

Strategic shifts by Russia and China

Russia just recently changed their nuclear doctrine lowering thresholds in their response to conventional and nuclear threats. Russia now has approximately 5,580 warheads, where 1,700 are presently deployed. China still maintains its “no first use doctrine” but has set procedures in place to respond to conventional threats. China has approximately 380 nuclear warheads, with 700 land-based launchers, 500 ICBMs. 6SSBNs, and 200 bombers and is fast catching up with Russia and the US.

Consequently, no nation can claim any overall nuclear “superiority”—it depends on mission, survivability, penetration, command-and-control, and escalation dynamics. No single arsenal is “superior” across all these dimensions.

New US hypersonic systems HTV-2 failed, while the AGM-183A was cancelled and the CPS only due in 2028. This leaves the United States running far behind in this new category of missile. Russia has a massive edge in hypersonic technology, which is a gamechanger in strategic delivery systems. China and Russia also possess superior technology in fractional orbital bombardment systems. Russia’s new nuclear powered cruise missile technology has still not been proven.

The United States still dominates with its submarine stealth, but Russian UAV submarine technology could also become a gamechanger in submarine warfare, not needing to surface to support human crews. Although the US still has exclusive capabilities with its B-21 Raider stealth bombers and Columbia class submarine fleet, Russian hypersonic delivery systems have no known defense.

The United States can no longer claim to have a superior nuclear arsenal and could over the next couple of years become outclassed with its older technologies. However, this doesn’t mean any nation could contemplate on “winning” any nuclear exchange. Mutual vulnerability still exists. Russian and Chinese technological novelty has evened up the imbalance those countries once had with the United States.

This is why president Trump’s call for the US to resume nuclear testing gives much concern to either Russia or China. The US warheads are still supported with aging technologies that relatively weaken delivery in a wartime scenario. Russian and China both understand the physics of nuclear fission and are well capable of producing this. It is the advancement of delivery technology that is most important. The United States is fast losing ground in this domain and unlikely to catch up over the next decade. The US would have to leapfrog existing Russian and Chinese technology to catch up in the future.

The November 17 court case is not just about me but press freedom in Thailand and the ability of journalists to report on the region. I am fighting to restore my ability to report to you on Malaysian political affairs at the court hearing at the South Bangkok Criminal Court on November 17.

Buy me a coffee: Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

PayPal: @MurrayHunter733