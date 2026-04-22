This is the prison van that transported me from the lock-up to the court in South Bangkok on October 1. The MCMC spent RM 5.0 million to persecute me.

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There was only one media report on the Amnesty International Human Rights Annual Report 2025/26. That was FMT in an article titled “Amnesty accuses Malaysia of being selective on human rights”. It highlights Amnesty’s criticism of Malaysia’s alleged double standards: the government has been vocal in supporting Palestinians (e.g., through pro-Palestine rallies) but relatively silent or inconsistent on issues like the deportation of Rohingya refugees and Uyghurs (including a specific case of a Uyghur American scholar deported in late March 2026).

All the other media sites were completely silent on the Amnesty report that should shock Malaysians, as to where the country stands in the world today. Since no one is reporting it, you can find the section of Malaysia below, including the comments made about my case.

Malaysia 2025

Broad laws limiting freedom of expression continued to be used against critics. Authorities restricted peaceful protests and harassed, investigated and arrested activists and students. The number of people on death row decreased significantly. Refugees and undocumented migrants continued to face indefinite detention, arbitrary arrests and ill-treatment. LGBTI people’s rights were attacked and activists demanded greater recognition of Indigenous Peoples.

Freedom of expression

The authorities continued to use vague laws to restrict freedom of expression.

In March, the High Court in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, dismissed a constitutional challenge raised by the makers of the banned film Mentega Terbang, who were charged under the Penal Code for “wounding religious feelings”. The trial remained pending at year’s end.

In August, the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of activist Heidy Quah’s request to strike down the terms “offensive” and “annoy” from section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA). She had claimed that criminalizing online comments on this basis violated the right to freedom of expression.1 The government appealed the decision.

In October, police arrested seven individuals for allegedly posting seditious and threatening content on social media targeting political leaders. They were investigated under the Sedition Act, CMA and Penal Code.2

Later that month, the High Court ruled that Australian academic and blogger Murray Hunter had defamed Malaysia’s internet regulator over articles criticizing the agency. Weeks earlier, Malaysian and Thai authorities had arrested him in Thailand, where he resided and where a criminal trial was scheduled for 2026.

In December, activist Fahmi Reza was arrested and investigated under the Sedition Act and CMA for a social media post critical of the Regent of Johor, and was released on police bail. Earlier in the year, he had been erroneously blocked from travelling overseas and was arrested and banned from entering Sabah for publishing satirical cartoons of the state governor.

LGTBI people’s rights

The government censored LGBTI-related publications and other forms of expression by LGBTI people.3 In November, authorities raided venues in Kuala Lumpur and Penang, arresting over 200 people perceived to be LGBTI, and launching investigations under various laws including those criminalizing same-sex sexual conduct.

Freedom of peaceful assembly

In February, the government moved to amend the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA) and suspended the requirement for organizers to obtain permission from venue owners. In July, the Federal Court ruled section 9(5) of the PAA unconstitutional, after activist Amir Hadi challenged charges for not notifying police before a 2022 protest.4

Despite these developments, authorities continued to restrict peaceful protests using the PAA, the Penal Code and the Minor Offences Act. Protesters faced harassment, intimidating tactics, arbitrary arrests and investigations, and excessive use of force.

In July, police arrested activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, known as Chegubard, under numerous laws, including the Sedition Act, after he participated in a rally calling for the resignation of the prime minister. The following month, activist Arutchelvan Subramaniam was arrested under the Penal Code and released later the same day, after joining a peaceful march by plantation workers and activists to submit a memorandum to parliament. At least seven student activists in Sabah were investigated and charged under the Penal Code, PAA and CMA over anti-corruption protests.5 In July, student activists and civil society groups delivering a memorandum to parliament on proposed amendments to the PAA were met with heavy police presence outside the parliament building.

In October, police arrested two people outside the US Embassy as they participated in a peaceful protest against Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla. As of December, one person faced charges under the Penal Code for allegedly voluntarily causing hurt after the police used force to restrain them.

Death penalty

Since the 2023 repeal of the mandatory death penalty, the confirmed number of people on death row had remained historically low. Executions of Malaysians for drug-related offences in neighbouring Singapore continued to spark debate on the death penalty in Malaysia. In July, the government announced it would form a task force to review policies towards the full abolition of the death penalty.

Enforced disappearances

In November, the High Court ruled that the government and police were involved in the enforced disappearance of pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat. The court awarded over MYR 40 million (USD 9 million) in damages to their families. The government said it would appeal and reopened an investigation into the disappearances.

Unlawful killings

In June, civil society groups renewed calls for justice for Teoh Beng Hock, who was found dead in 2009 after questioning by Anti-Corruption Commission officers. The Attorney General’s chambers closed the case in May, citing insufficient evidence to prosecute.

In November, three men aged 24 to 29 were shot dead by police at an oil palm estate in Durian Tunggal, Melaka, prompting the case to be investigated as murder, amid public scrutiny and conflicting accounts of the incident.

In December, a prison warden was charged with causing the death of inmate Gan Chin Eng during a riot at the Kamunting Correctional Detention Centre in January.

Refugees’ and migrants’ rights

In January, authorities detained 196 Rohingya refugees who landed in Langkawi, an island near the Thai border. Later they pushed back two boats carrying 300 people believed to be Rohingya refugees.

Immigration raids intensified. Human rights groups denounced arbitrary detentions and called for an end to torture in detention. Refugees and undocumented migrants, including children, continued to face indefinite detention. As of 31 August, 20,143 people were held at 20 detention facilities, including 2,196 children. Rights groups urged ending child detention and the adoption of community-based alternatives to detention.

In October, Myanmar authorities announced the arrest of activist Thuzar Maung and her family, believed to have been abducted in Malaysia and returned to Myanmar in 2023. The arrests prompted human rights groups to urge the Malaysian government to seek their immediate release from the Myanmar authorities.

Indigenous Peoples’ rights

In November, the government presented a paper on its proposed amendments to the Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954. The amendments would expand protections for Indigenous Peoples, following calls from the National Human Rights Commission for a national action plan. Activists urged formal recognition of the Orang Asli as Malaysia’s First Peoples and the protection of their right to self-determination.

Right to a healthy environment

In October, the government postponed the tabling of the National Climate Change Bill to allow for further engagement with business and industry associations.

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