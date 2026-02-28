An attempt to topple the Malaysian government?
What a SCOOP this would have been if it was true
On Friday morning (February 28) the Malaysian inspector-general of police Mohd Khalid Ismail announced that authorities are probing an alleged conspiracy to ‘topple the government and sabotage national stability’. This explosive announcement inferred there had been some planned couple against the government. The IGP said it involved the international media and a prominent Malaysian family, leading to public guessing about the details.
This investigation falls under Section 124B of the Penal Code, which addresses activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy and carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Key details from multiple reports including Reuters, Channel News Asia, The Star, and others very quickly added the details.
The alleged plot involves a local influential figure (described in some sources as linked to a prominent family) collaborating with an international media agency (possibly a UK-based media consulting firm).
The scheme reportedly included engaging foreign media outlets (at least five named in discussions) to launch a smear campaign or apply pressure on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki.
A police report which went viral showed the alleged conspirator specifically pointed to Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, the widow of late former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, as involved—allegedly through discussions or meetings (including one claimed in July 2025). She has strongly denied the accusations, calling them “false, preposterous, and laughable,” and suggested they stem from a disgruntled former employee or are a distraction from other issues (like calls to remove Azam Baki amid corruption scandals).
No arrests or formal charges have been publicly confirmed yet; the probe is described as serious but details remain limited to avoid interference. However, later in the afternoon the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said it was seeking information on the whereabouts of Asnida Abdul Daim, 63, Md Wira Dani Abdul Daim, 46, Muhammed Amir Zainuddin Daim, 29 and Muhammed Amin Zainuddin Daim, 26, who are Puan Na’imah’s children “to assist in investigations”. This announcement seemed to appear at the right time to stir up the whole plot.
Azam Baki is currently at the centre of controversy, where many are calling for some form of sanctions against him because of news about his excessive holdings of company shares and gangsterism and blackmail going on with the MACC. The DAP, which is the largest party of the MADANI coalition is demanding a full Royal Commission (RCI) and even Anwar’s own daughter has said that Azam Baki should be removed. Anwar’s failure to act on Azam Baki is indeed doing severe damage to the government.
Rafizi Ramli said in a recent podcast that the speaker’s failure to allow any parliamentary debate on the subject is reminiscent of the early 1MDB scandal days when former prime minister Najib Razak tried to stop any discussion of the issue.
The government, via Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and the Attorney General’s Chambers, has emphasized treating the matter gravely and allowing a thorough, independent investigation. This appears tied to ongoing political tensions, including anti-corruption efforts and rivalries, rather than a violent or military coup.
Puan Na’imah has long claimed that she and her late husband Tun Dain have been victims of political persecution aimed at rivals of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Naimah has maintained that her late husband was subjected to “repeated public slander” by Anwar, whom she accused of weaponising public institutions against his rivals.
The claims made against Puan Na’imah said that she was seeking help of an international media agency to attack the reputations of Anwar Ibrahim and Azam Baki the chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-corruption Commission (MACC). She had requested a local media consultant to assist.
The so-called attempt to topple the government during the day evolved more as a fantasy than reality. Stories simultaneously hit the media as if it was all pre-planned. The whole thing was a real SCOOP.
Murray Hunter himself, like RPK, does not claim that he's journalist.
He said that he just writes.
This article, as many other compilations, was based on publicly known narratives.
Plagiarism, although there can be no law on it, exists even when original content was rewritten and attributed on the grounds that there's no originality of thought in the form of connecting the dots.
Plagiarism remains ethical issue based on form of misconduct.
Murray Hunter's article was nothing but based on publicly available narratives passed off as Opinion. The websites, including alleged regime changer malaysiakini and shit stirrer Asia Sentinel, was noted for this form of plagiarism and copyright infringement.
There's no Opinion, but only plagiarism and perhaps copyright infringement as well. There's law on copyright.
No one can reproduce copyright material without permission. There are no fees only if the reproduction was for educational purposes viz. no commercial gain involved.
The allegations of a purported coup against Anwar Ibrahim first surfaced in private discussions and subsequently within certain regime-change advocacy circles more than two years ago. This occurred as it became evident that Anwar would secure the parliamentary majority and apply the necessary leverage to assume the prime ministership of Malaysia.
Contrary to suggestions in Murray Hunter's article, which appears to frame these claims as mere gas lighting, the origins of the rumors did not lie with the Western media outlets he cites. Rather, the information was initially leaked by sources in the United States associated with neoconservative networks, which then fed it to those outlets.
The apparent strategic aim was to bolster Anwar's still-vulnerable position by prompting a declaration of emergency on the pretext of this rumored threat. Such a move would have afforded him extended tenure without immediate recourse to elections, allowing time to consolidate his agenda of advancing Islamic governance and reinforcing Malay-centric priorities, echoing the playbook employed by his former mentor and later adversary, Mahathir Mohamad, in the aftermath of the 1969 racial riots. Those disturbances, rooted in anti-communist anxieties and directed largely against the Chinese community, instilled widespread fear and justified prolonged emergency rule.
The narrative of a long-standing Chinese effort to challenge Malay political dominance, pursued over four decades, allegedly under a democratic veneer and with tacit support from Beijing-backed elements tied to figures like Chin Peng, persists in certain interpretations.
Today, this is said to manifest through alliances involving American-supported evangelical Christian churches that have proliferated across Malaysia. Operating with multilevel organizational dynamics reminiscent of commercial networks, these congregations draw heavily from Chinese communities, including disaffected members of traditional Catholic and Protestant denominations.
Membership rolls reportedly feature prominent tycoons from Malaysia and Singapore figures of substantial wealth who seek external backing to advance economic dominance, often at the expense of the Malay majority (who comprise nearly 68% of the population and whose identity is constitutionally tied to Islam). They include Yeoh Tiong Lay and a host of people of his wealth class and ranks.
Eu Hong Seng and his wife, Yap Gaik Sim, in Petaling Jaya set up the Full Gospel Tabernmacle, which grew to be one of the largest, modern charismatic churches, drawing a primarily middle-class congregation, mainly Chinese then followed by Indians who saw opportunity in associating with the rich Chinese. The Indians remain their Zuo Gou (baggage boys).
Other prominent Chinese who bought into the Evangelical multi level religious scams include Eu Tong Sen, Khoo Kay Peng, Lee Loy Seng, Tan Koon Suan and Halim Saad although his affiliation with Evangelical groups has been carefully hidden.
Despite Anwar's professed Islamic credentials, segments of the Chinese community appear to support him something he for the moment appreciates and needs. His true intentions remain opaque to most, known perhaps only to Washington and to select elite Chinese figures aligned with these churches, the Democratic Action Party (DAP), and influential Chinese business chambers. Even within the DAP the war councils are now debating where they ought to stand in light of Malay Muslim unease with his government.
Allegations of corruption have been around in Malayhsia since and before its independence. The British goverened Malaysia using the gun and black money because of the nature of the local cultree where it mattered especially amongst the Chinese. Those who they favoured like the Tiger Balm king they turned a blind eye to in order to seek his support when dealing with Triads and Communists. That culture has permeated every government in Malaysia and even the USA, the UK and Australia in light of the Iran Contra Affair to the Epstein affair now consuming every Western nation to its core. So why is corruption without any proof capable of sustaining a conviction shaking the nation to the point of talk of a coup?
The risk of violence lingers. Malaysia's Muslim youth, particularly in Islamist circles, have quietly mobilized to hold politicians, including Anwar, to longstanding pledges of advancing Malay and Islamic interests promised since independence. Any perceived betrayal could prove combustible.
Meanwhile, remnants of the old guard, factions linked to Mahathir and Daim Zainuddin, retain deep entrenchment within the civil service, police, and armed forces. The enduring influence of the Ismail family, bolstered by familial ties (including through Tun Mahathir's wife Tun Siti Hasmah, a descendant of that lineage), continues to exert significant pull within military and security institutions.
There is disquiet within the Malay communities since publication of a US think tank paper which identified a growing trend of successful proselytization amongst Malaysia's middle class Malays and its foreign educated youth from Islam to Evangelical Christianity.
In sum, Malaysia's political landscape remains fraught with competing ethnic, religious, and external pressures. The specter of instability endures, even as Anwar navigates these crosscurrents.