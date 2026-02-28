Share

On Friday morning (February 28) the Malaysian inspector-general of police Mohd Khalid Ismail announced that authorities are probing an alleged conspiracy to ‘topple the government and sabotage national stability’. This explosive announcement inferred there had been some planned couple against the government. The IGP said it involved the international media and a prominent Malaysian family, leading to public guessing about the details.

This investigation falls under Section 124B of the Penal Code, which addresses activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy and carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Key details from multiple reports including Reuters, Channel News Asia, The Star, and others very quickly added the details.

The alleged plot involves a local influential figure (described in some sources as linked to a prominent family) collaborating with an international media agency (possibly a UK-based media consulting firm).

The scheme reportedly included engaging foreign media outlets (at least five named in discussions) to launch a smear campaign or apply pressure on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki.

A police report which went viral showed the alleged conspirator specifically pointed to Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, the widow of late former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, as involved—allegedly through discussions or meetings (including one claimed in July 2025). She has strongly denied the accusations, calling them “false, preposterous, and laughable,” and suggested they stem from a disgruntled former employee or are a distraction from other issues (like calls to remove Azam Baki amid corruption scandals).

No arrests or formal charges have been publicly confirmed yet; the probe is described as serious but details remain limited to avoid interference. However, later in the afternoon the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said it was seeking information on the whereabouts of Asnida Abdul Daim, 63, Md Wira Dani Abdul Daim, 46, Muhammed Amir Zainuddin Daim, 29 and Muhammed Amin Zainuddin Daim, 26, who are Puan Na’imah’s children “to assist in investigations”. This announcement seemed to appear at the right time to stir up the whole plot.

Azam Baki is currently at the centre of controversy, where many are calling for some form of sanctions against him because of news about his excessive holdings of company shares and gangsterism and blackmail going on with the MACC. The DAP, which is the largest party of the MADANI coalition is demanding a full Royal Commission (RCI) and even Anwar’s own daughter has said that Azam Baki should be removed. Anwar’s failure to act on Azam Baki is indeed doing severe damage to the government.

Rafizi Ramli said in a recent podcast that the speaker’s failure to allow any parliamentary debate on the subject is reminiscent of the early 1MDB scandal days when former prime minister Najib Razak tried to stop any discussion of the issue.

The government, via Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and the Attorney General’s Chambers, has emphasized treating the matter gravely and allowing a thorough, independent investigation. This appears tied to ongoing political tensions, including anti-corruption efforts and rivalries, rather than a violent or military coup.

Puan Na’imah has long claimed that she and her late husband Tun Dain have been victims of political persecution aimed at rivals of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Naimah has maintained that her late husband was subjected to “repeated public slander” by Anwar, whom she accused of weaponising public institutions against his rivals.

The claims made against Puan Na’imah said that she was seeking help of an international media agency to attack the reputations of Anwar Ibrahim and Azam Baki the chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-corruption Commission (MACC). She had requested a local media consultant to assist.

The so-called attempt to topple the government during the day evolved more as a fantasy than reality. Stories simultaneously hit the media as if it was all pre-planned. The whole thing was a real SCOOP.