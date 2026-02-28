Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter himself, like RPK, does not claim that he's journalist.

He said that he just writes.

This article, as many other compilations, was based on publicly known narratives.

Plagiarism, although there can be no law on it, exists even when original content was rewritten and attributed on the grounds that there's no originality of thought in the form of connecting the dots.

Plagiarism remains ethical issue based on form of misconduct.

Murray Hunter's article was nothing but based on publicly available narratives passed off as Opinion. The websites, including alleged regime changer malaysiakini and shit stirrer Asia Sentinel, was noted for this form of plagiarism and copyright infringement.

There's no Opinion, but only plagiarism and perhaps copyright infringement as well. There's law on copyright.

No one can reproduce copyright material without permission. There are no fees only if the reproduction was for educational purposes viz. no commercial gain involved.

The allegations of a purported coup against Anwar Ibrahim first surfaced in private discussions and subsequently within certain regime-change advocacy circles more than two years ago. This occurred as it became evident that Anwar would secure the parliamentary majority and apply the necessary leverage to assume the prime ministership of Malaysia.

Contrary to suggestions in Murray Hunter's article, which appears to frame these claims as mere gas lighting, the origins of the rumors did not lie with the Western media outlets he cites. Rather, the information was initially leaked by sources in the United States associated with neoconservative networks, which then fed it to those outlets.

The apparent strategic aim was to bolster Anwar's still-vulnerable position by prompting a declaration of emergency on the pretext of this rumored threat. Such a move would have afforded him extended tenure without immediate recourse to elections, allowing time to consolidate his agenda of advancing Islamic governance and reinforcing Malay-centric priorities, echoing the playbook employed by his former mentor and later adversary, Mahathir Mohamad, in the aftermath of the 1969 racial riots. Those disturbances, rooted in anti-communist anxieties and directed largely against the Chinese community, instilled widespread fear and justified prolonged emergency rule.

The narrative of a long-standing Chinese effort to challenge Malay political dominance, pursued over four decades, allegedly under a democratic veneer and with tacit support from Beijing-backed elements tied to figures like Chin Peng, persists in certain interpretations.

Today, this is said to manifest through alliances involving American-supported evangelical Christian churches that have proliferated across Malaysia. Operating with multilevel organizational dynamics reminiscent of commercial networks, these congregations draw heavily from Chinese communities, including disaffected members of traditional Catholic and Protestant denominations.

Membership rolls reportedly feature prominent tycoons from Malaysia and Singapore figures of substantial wealth who seek external backing to advance economic dominance, often at the expense of the Malay majority (who comprise nearly 68% of the population and whose identity is constitutionally tied to Islam). They include Yeoh Tiong Lay and a host of people of his wealth class and ranks.

Eu Hong Seng and his wife, Yap Gaik Sim, in Petaling Jaya set up the Full Gospel Tabernmacle, which grew to be one of the largest, modern charismatic churches, drawing a primarily middle-class congregation, mainly Chinese then followed by Indians who saw opportunity in associating with the rich Chinese. The Indians remain their Zuo Gou (baggage boys).

Other prominent Chinese who bought into the Evangelical multi level religious scams include Eu Tong Sen, Khoo Kay Peng, Lee Loy Seng, Tan Koon Suan and Halim Saad although his affiliation with Evangelical groups has been carefully hidden.

Despite Anwar's professed Islamic credentials, segments of the Chinese community appear to support him something he for the moment appreciates and needs. His true intentions remain opaque to most, known perhaps only to Washington and to select elite Chinese figures aligned with these churches, the Democratic Action Party (DAP), and influential Chinese business chambers. Even within the DAP the war councils are now debating where they ought to stand in light of Malay Muslim unease with his government.

Allegations of corruption have been around in Malayhsia since and before its independence. The British goverened Malaysia using the gun and black money because of the nature of the local cultree where it mattered especially amongst the Chinese. Those who they favoured like the Tiger Balm king they turned a blind eye to in order to seek his support when dealing with Triads and Communists. That culture has permeated every government in Malaysia and even the USA, the UK and Australia in light of the Iran Contra Affair to the Epstein affair now consuming every Western nation to its core. So why is corruption without any proof capable of sustaining a conviction shaking the nation to the point of talk of a coup?

The risk of violence lingers. Malaysia's Muslim youth, particularly in Islamist circles, have quietly mobilized to hold politicians, including Anwar, to longstanding pledges of advancing Malay and Islamic interests promised since independence. Any perceived betrayal could prove combustible.

Meanwhile, remnants of the old guard, factions linked to Mahathir and Daim Zainuddin, retain deep entrenchment within the civil service, police, and armed forces. The enduring influence of the Ismail family, bolstered by familial ties (including through Tun Mahathir's wife Tun Siti Hasmah, a descendant of that lineage), continues to exert significant pull within military and security institutions.

There is disquiet within the Malay communities since publication of a US think tank paper which identified a growing trend of successful proselytization amongst Malaysia's middle class Malays and its foreign educated youth from Islam to Evangelical Christianity.

In sum, Malaysia's political landscape remains fraught with competing ethnic, religious, and external pressures. The specter of instability endures, even as Anwar navigates these crosscurrents.

