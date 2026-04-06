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Several political analysts have contacted me over the last week or so saying that there will be an early general election called sometime in June.

I personally believed the term of this government was going to run right up to February 2028. I speculated that the Melaka State election due later in the year would be a trial run, and Johor in early 2027 would be a test of electoral hypotheses and tactics.

However, there are several signs that an early general election may be called. This is what pundits are saying.

As we are seeing through the media that some political parties are mobilizing the grassroots for an election. There are other news reports indicating that political leaders have been told during Raya to prepare.

Other point to the disarray within Bersatu that an early general election would greatly benefit the government. They say this is a tremendous opportunity to capitalize upon. This would also prevent former Bersatu member Hamzah Zainudin getting organized with a new party.

Others point to the robustness of the economy with the strengthening Ringgit, strong foreign investment inflows, and low inflation.

The advent of the Gulf War provides the government with an opportunity to role out financial assistance, which could be considered as an electoral bribe in disguise. The setting up of assistance schemes could potentially provide the government with funds to fight the election with.

Some are arguing that the recent attacks on former minister Rafizi Ramli is just setting up an excuse to take away endorsement of his federal Pandan seat.

UMNO has being trying to assemble an “A Team” for a coming election.

One pundit told me that a general election would help the prime minister avoid the potential scandals evolving through the MACC issue. He also personally has his own issues that with the Yusuff Rawther trial coming up.

An early general election would synchronize the general election with the Melaka State, Johor state and even Sarawak elections. A claim could be made that this saves the government a lot of money.

No doubt, there are increasing cryptic messages coming out from politicians about an early election. Some even believe that prime minister Anwar Ibrahim the general election is a long way off, explicitly saying he will not call one in the “next one of two months” as a very strong hint.

Personally, I see that prime minister Anwar Ibrahim has dramatically changed his projected persona since the Sabah State election. He is showing glimpses of himself as a reformer. I would have thought this strategy might have taken longer than just a couple of months to gain any benefits.

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