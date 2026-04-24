A made-up image of what some of these kampong houses that accommodate underage girls from Cambodia and Thailand may look like.

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Back in November 2025, the CEO of Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISB), Nasiruddin Mohd Ali and 12 other men were sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to being members of an unlawful society under Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966. The charges related to being members of an organized criminal group which carried a 5 to 20-year sentence, were dropped after the GISB lawyers made representations to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

There was no legal mention of child sexual abuse and rape through the legal system, even though 625 victims aged between 2 and 28 years were rescued. At the time some of the 402 children were allegedly sodomised and taught to assault their peers.

At the time the discovery of this horror appalled many, but the issue has seemed to just disappear. The law enforcement and legal system just seemed to brush it all aside.

The GISB scandal was just a view of the top of a pyramid which could be termed the ‘Epstein like class’ in Malaysia.

Without mentioning names due to legal reasons, one of the most well-known Malay elites had been very much involved in bringing in underage girls from Cambodia and Thailand through a network to please a select group. These girls would be placed in houses without any windows for security. The places would be immune from any scrutiny by the authorities.

Another well known politician who shall remain nameless is involved in sponsoring Ruman Anak Yatim (orphanages). Through grooming and cultivating girls in the rumah anak yatim, a steady source of underage girls would be available to closed elite groups.

There are many people who are aware of the above happenings, but unwilling to say anything due to retribution by the authorities. The keeping of underage children for the wants and desires of a closed group of people is widespread. This doesn’t exclude the open kidnappings on Malaysian streets where the victims are sent to scam centres to work or be held ransom.

This dark side in Malaysia runs parallel to the ‘Epstein activities’ that are know well known around the world after it was exposed. These ‘Epstein’ like people are yet to be exposed in Malaysia. Very few will be surprised about who these people are.

This is what is going on in Malaysia without any interference from the authorities.