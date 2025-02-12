Share

Dear Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,

Several months ago, I addressed an open letter to you highlighting concerns over your leadership.

While it is uncertain whether you read it, the growing disillusionment among the Malaysian public speaks for itself.

The gap between your pre-election promises and the current reality is widening.

Reforms seem to have taken a back seat in favor of political survival.

Despite attempts to appease proponents of Malay ethnic and religious hegemony, support from the Malay community has dwindled over the past two years.

This second letter focuses on how your administration has disregarded the Indian Tamil community, once among your staunchest supporters.

However, this support can no longer be taken for granted, given how Indian contributions and dignity have been overlooked.

The Indian Tamil community—Malaysia’s third-largest ethnic group—has a deep-rooted legacy of building this country, symbolized by the sweat and sacrifice of rubber plantation workers.

Yet the government, particularly those from majoritarian political parties, appears to suffer from a self-imposed amnesia.

Indian Malaysians expected to be treated with fairness and respect.

Instead, your actions have fallen far short. Despite public displays of familiarity with Tamil culture—dancing to popular Tamil songs—meaningful gestures to dignify the community remain absent.

One glaring example is your public participation in the religious conversion of a Hindu youth in Klang.

This deeply hurt a Hindu-majority community that once saw you as a leader for all Malaysians, irrespective of race or religion.

Furthermore, when an 18-year-old Indian student asked for more matriculation program seats for Indian students, you dismissed her request, citing the “social contract” between the races. This response felt callous and dismissive of genuine educational inequities.

Historically, Indian Malaysians have always been represented in the Cabinet. Yet you are the first Prime Minister to decline appointing an Indian Tamil minister.

The appointment of a Sikh minister from DAP cannot serve as a substitute for addressing Indian Tamil grievances.

Your approach to Thaipusam also reflected a lack of respect.

While the former prime minister Najib Razak made an effort to wear traditional attire and fully participate in temple ceremonies, your visit was brief and symbolic, lacking genuine engagement.

This year, you spent only 30 minutes at Batu Caves, surrounded by security and without wearing appropriate attire for the event.

Your decision to bring Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, who is not a Tamil, added little value to the occasion.

Indian Tamils have no objection to diverse appointments, but they expect their unique struggles to be understood and addressed.

If you cannot offer genuine respect and engagement, it would be better to refrain from visiting Hindu temples altogether.

Insincere visits, marked by displays of power and disregard for cultural sensitivity, insult the community’s dignity.

Hindus in Malaysia may be economically disadvantaged, but they will not tolerate repeated humiliations, even from a Prime Minister.

If you are a man of principle, I urge you to apologize to the Indian Tamil and Hindu communities for these perceived humiliations.

If not, I respectfully request that you refrain from further symbolic visits that do not reflect genuine respect.

Yours sincerely,

P. Ramasamy

Chairman, The United Rights of the Malaysian Party or Urimai

Penang

February 12, 2025

