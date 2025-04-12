Share

Two years ago, the Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) formed a political pact with Muda. However, in the upcoming Ayer Kuning by-election on April 26, it will be PSM — not Muda — that fields a woman candidate.

The major political coalitions entering the fray may be eyeing a win, but PSM is fully aware that securing a victory in this ethnically and religiously polarised constituency will be an uphill task.

Instead of being deterred, PSM sees this election as an opportunity — a platform to give voice to the disgruntled and disenfranchised communities of Ayer Kuning in Perak.

In a constituency where Malays make up nearly 60 percent of the electorate, with Chinese voters accounting for 25 percent and Indians around 15 percent, communal considerations are expected to shape the campaign strategies.

As in past by-elections, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) will likely focus their attention on Malay-Muslim voters, with candidates of religious inclinations expected to be nominated on April 12.

Non-Malay voter turnout is expected to be low — a familiar trend in recent by-elections. This poses a challenge for parties in the ruling coalition such as DAP, PKR, and MIC, who may struggle to convince non-Malays to turn up on polling day, let alone vote for the UMNO candidate.

MIC, in particular, may believe that Indian voters, though scattered, can be rallied to support UMNO.

But this assumption reflects a deep disconnect. The days when Indians were seen as automatic supporters of MIC are over. The patronage network that once held sway has faded into irrelevance.

In this by-election, Urimai will be actively campaigning for the PSM candidate — and where possible, for the broader opposition coalition.

The campaign’s central message is clear: deny the UMNO/BN candidate the vote.

More importantly, Urimai aims to send a strong message to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The shabby treatment of Indians and non-Malays by his government cannot and will not be easily forgotten.

The Indian community, with pride and dignity, will never forgive Anwar for his pivotal role in the forceful removal of the 130-year-old Hindu temple in Kuala Lumpur on March 27.

This by-election, taking place on April 26 — just a day before the one-month anniversary of that tragic event — serves as a symbolic moment for resistance.

For PSM, the decision to contest this by-election should not be determined by the likelihood of winning.

Democracy is not merely about winning or losing — it is about participation, expression, and the shaping of public discourse.

Even if PSM doesn’t secure the seat, the votes it does receive will be a clear signal of growing dissatisfaction among the subaltern classes towards a government perceived to be serving the interests of the elite and well-connected.

In this respect, both Urimai and PSM represent a deeper aspiration — the yearning of the downtrodden and marginalised for justice, dignity, and meaningful political representation.

Together, they are sowing the seeds of an emerging political narrative, one grounded not in race or religion, but in class and social exclusion.

What the dominant forces fear most is not simply the outcome of elections — it is the rise of this alternative political consciousness, one that could one day reshape the nation’s political future.

P. Ramasamy

Chairman, Urimai

April 10, 2025

