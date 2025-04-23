Share

The historical roots, culture, and anthropology of the pre-Islamic Malay society remain a topic of debate and scientific disputes.

Although the dominant historiographical approach throughout the years emphasizes the Hindu-Buddha heritage, particularly in terms of the political and religious orientation of the early Malay governments, there is growing opposition to this single narrative.

Most scholars now think that the depiction of the early Malay society as continuing Hindu-Buddha is simply too simple and in a reductionist nature. According to them, the influence of Hindus and Buddhists, though undeniable, was most likely focused on the ruling elite and was probably not fully absorbed into general society. On the contrary, they suggest that the socio-religious landscape in the pre-Islamic Malay region, particularly in places like Lemba Bujang, is much more cosmopolitan and plural.

Bujang Valley, often referred to as one of the oldest civilizations in Southeast Asia, became an important basis to this discourse. Archaeological discoveries—including temple structures (temples), inscriptions, and artifacts—show a significant presence of Hindu-Buddha. However, some archaeologists, including former academicians from the Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), suggest a more nuanced interpretation. They argue about the coexistence of various religious and spiritual traditions, including indigenous animism and a belief in supernatural cosmology that preceded both Hindu and Buddhism.

This approach does not aim to reject archeological and text evidence that shows Hindu-Buddhist influence, but rather to emphasize that these traditions may co-exist with long-rooted practices of animism. Denying any tradition is a form of interpretive coercion that does not witness the real history of the region's complex cultural and religious heritage.

Unfortunately, there is a tendency among certain scientists and politicians to prioritize one historical narrative over another, often influenced by current political or ideological agendas. Selective reading of archaeological evidence—whether to downplay Hindu-Buddhist contributions or reject indigenous animism traditions—undermines the integrity of historical research.

Research on the past of the Malay World should be based on objective historical and anthropological evidence, not current political tendencies. The past cannot be used as a weapon to serve identity politics or modern nationalist narratives, as such actions risk distorting history and undermining academic integrity.

It is in this spirit that I hope that the conference on Kedah Purba and the Bujang Valley that will be organized by the University of Science Malaysia will be an open and inclusive platform to discuss the rich historical, cultural and religious dimensions of the region. Only through a balanced and evidence-based dialogue can we truly understand the cosmopolitan and plural ancient Malay world.

P. Ramasamy

Pengerusi, Urimai

22 April 2025

