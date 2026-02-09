Share

Thailand’s 53.06 million voters, including 3.4 first-time voters went to the polls yesterday (Feb 8) and gave the Bhumjaithai Party led by care-taker prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul a commending lead over other contenders. The Bhumjaithai Party won 194 seats, followed by the People’s Party 116 seats, Pheu Thai Party 76 seats, Klatham Party 56 seats, Democrats 21 seats. These figures are with 92.83 percent of the vote counted.

Bhumjaithai with Klatham, and possibly Pheu Thai should be able to form a commanding coalition. Bhumjaithai’s leader and care-taker prime minister is a skilled negotiator and should be able to cobble his coalition together. This government will be a conservative pro-monarchy and pro-military government. Its also likely that several technocrats maybe seconded into ministry positions to run the government.

Yesterday’s election went relatively smoothly, although there was some evidence of money politics talked about on electoral television coverage.

Even with the floods in the south last November, Bhumjaithai performed well in the southern provinces gaining many seats. Bhumjaithai was also able to make massive gains in the north-east which has traditionally been a Pheu Thai strong hold. The People’s Party was able to dominate greater Bangkok winning more than 20 seats there.

As the writer said last December, the conservative parties like Bhumjaithai and Klatham (centre-right populists) were able to rise on the narrative of nationalism, which could be called the “Thatcher effect” where after the Falklands War in 1982, prime minister Margarat Thatcher was able to ride a landslide election victory based upon nationalism. Similarly, many Thais were very concerned over the threat of Cambodian military on Thailand, and appeared to vote for the party that promised to protect Thailand from external threats.

This goes some way into explaining why Bhumjaithai did so well in the election coming first, ahead of both the People’s Party and Pheu Thai. In addition, Bhumjaithai was able to muster the support of regional and area patriarchs (Baan Yai), just as the former Thai Rak Thai Party under former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was always able to do.

Its going to take some time before counting is officially completed and the lower 500-member house selects a new prime minister where Anutin will be expected to remain Thailand should expect 5 years of conservative government ahead. With the referendum agreeing to a new constitution, one would expect those drawing up a new draft will be relatively conservative.

Some claim this election was a seismic shift in Thai politics. It will most likely be just be more of the same.