Share

KUALA LUMPUR, 23 June 2025 – The Secretariat for the Defence of the Judicial System today called for comprehensive reforms to the process of appointing members of the country's highest judiciary to ensure that the legal system is free from executive political influence.

In a roundtable held at Wisma Sri Tamadun, Kuala Lumpur, this afternoon, the secretariat stressed that the appointment of Senior Judges at the Palace of Justice must be made based on qualifications, integrity, and seniority, and not influenced by political connections or personal inclinations of any party.

"There should be no conflict of interest, or perception of conflict of interest, by the Prime Minister in the appointment of the highest judicial position, especially when he is involved in a personal case that is being heard in court," according to a joint statement issued.

The secretariat also demanded that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim declare himself to be in a conflict of interest and recuse himself from any judicial appointment process while his personal case is ongoing in court.

The Secretariat also strongly recommends that Anwar Ibrahim take a leave of absence from the position of Prime Minister until his case in Court is resolved due to the perception, and/or possibility, of disruption in the administration of the Judiciary as long as he holds the position.

The roundtable also recommended that the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) Act 2009 and the Federal Constitution be amended so that the Prime Minister is no longer involved in the process of appointing judges.

"The opposition in the Dewan Rakyat must play an active role in pushing for reform of this institution to ensure a clear separation of powers between the executive and judiciary," the statement added.

Among the figures present at the session were former Prime Ministers Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin; former Deputy Chief Minister of Penang, Prof Dr P. Ramasamy; HINDRAF President, Waytha Moorthy; Kota Bharu Member of Parliament, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan; former Speaker of the Senate, Tan Sri Rais Yatim and Parti Pejuang Information Chief, Rafique Rashid.

KUALA LUMPUR, 23 June 2025 – The Secretariat for the Defence of the Judicial System today called for comprehensive reforms to the process of appointing members of the country's highest judiciary to ensure that the legal system is free from executive political influence.

In a roundtable held at Wisma Sri Tamadun, Kuala Lumpur, this afternoon, the secretariat stressed that the appointment of Senior Judges at the Palace of Justice must be made based on qualifications, integrity, and seniority, and not influenced by political connections or personal inclinations of any party.

"There should be no conflict of interest, or perception of conflict of interest, by the Prime Minister in the appointment of the highest judicial position, especially when he is involved in a personal case that is being heard in court," according to a joint statement issued.

The secretariat also demanded that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim declare himself to be in a conflict of interest and recuse himself from any judicial appointment process while his personal case is ongoing in court.

The Secretariat also strongly recommends that Anwar Ibrahim take a leave of absence from the position of Prime Minister until his case in Court is resolved due to the perception, and/or possibility, of disruption in the administration of the Judiciary as long as he holds the position.

The roundtable also recommended that the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) Act 2009 and the Federal Constitution be amended so that the Prime Minister is no longer involved in the process of appointing judges.

"The opposition in the Dewan Rakyat must play an active role in pushing for reform of this institution to ensure a clear separation of powers between the executive and judiciary," the statement added.

Among the figures present at the session were former Prime Ministers Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin; former Deputy Chief Minister of Penang, Prof Dr P. Ramasamy; HINDRAF President, Waytha Moorthy; Kota Bharu Member of Parliament, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan; former Speaker of the Senate, Tan Sri Rais Yatim and Parti Pejuang Information Chief, Rafique Rashid.

KUALA LUMPUR, 23 June 2025 – The Secretariat for the Defence of the Judicial System today called for comprehensive reforms to the process of appointing members of the country's highest judiciary to ensure that the legal system is free from executive political influence.

In a roundtable held at Wisma Sri Tamadun, Kuala Lumpur, this afternoon, the secretariat stressed that the appointment of Senior Judges at the Palace of Justice must be made based on qualifications, integrity, and seniority, and not influenced by political connections or personal inclinations of any party.

"There should be no conflict of interest, or perception of conflict of interest, by the Prime Minister in the appointment of the highest judicial position, especially when he is involved in a personal case that is being heard in court," according to a joint statement issued.

The secretariat also demanded that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim declare himself to be in a conflict of interest and recuse himself from any judicial appointment process while his personal case is ongoing in court.

The Secretariat also strongly recommends that Anwar Ibrahim take a leave of absence from the position of Prime Minister until his case in Court is resolved due to the perception, and/or possibility, of disruption in the administration of the Judiciary as long as he holds the position.

The roundtable also recommended that the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) Act 2009 and the Federal Constitution be amended so that the Prime Minister is no longer involved in the process of appointing judges.

"The opposition in the Dewan Rakyat must play an active role in pushing for reform of this institution to ensure a clear separation of powers between the executive and judiciary," the statement added.

Among the figures present at the session were former Prime Ministers Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin; former Deputy Chief Minister of Penang, Prof Dr P. Ramasamy; HINDRAF President, Waytha Moorthy; Kota Bharu Member of Parliament, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan; former Speaker of the Senate, Tan Sri Rais Yatim and Parti Pejuang Information Chief, Rafique Rashid.

Subscribe Below: