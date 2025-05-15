Share

The Student and People Network for Reform of Thailand has petitioned Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to remove Thaksin Shinawatra from his advisory role in ASEAN.

Thaksin, former Prime Minister of Thailand and prominent Pheu Thai figure, faces pressure due to fears he may leverage his position to evade charges linked to lese majeste abroad.

The group's concern centres on the potential of Thaksin using his current advisorship to elude justice. Mr. Pichit Chaiyamongkol, the group's leader, emphasised these fears during the submission of their letter at the Malaysian embassy.

Thaksin has been in the limelight since his 2023 return from a self-imposed 17-year exile. His subsequent health issues led to controversial parole, as instead of a prison hospital, he spent six months in Police Hospital under what some allege were pretences of critical illness.

Adding to the controversy, the National Anti-Corruption Commission is probing Thaksin's medical treatments, hinting at possible irregularities. Critiques suggest his medical stays were a strategic manoeuvre to avoid serving a one-year sentence due to prior convictions.

The group believes if his advisorship continues, it could undermine justice and hinder efforts towards reform.

A quick-action at the Malaysian embassy saw the group's letter taken by a staff member, though no immediate comment was made. The request to relieve Thaksin of his advisory duties points to ongoing tensions in Thai political spheres as well as within the broader ASEAN context.

Summarising the plea, the group is determined that Thaksin not occupy any influential roles while facing significant legal challenges. Their actions stand as a testament to the ongoing scrutiny and controversy over his political legacy in Thailand.

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: