Contrary to Anwar Ibrahim’s claims he would play no part in the appointment process of the nation’s judges, and the Judicial Appointments Committee (JAC) would be listened to, Anwar still got his way.

Sometimes you push a candidate as a test. Just like Justice Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, who was a former Attorney General of Malaysia. There was a back-up, Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh, who was set to appear when there is too much resistance and outcry. Then you end up getting up the person you wanted in the first place. A great piece of political maneuvering.

Justice Wan Ahmad got both the approval of the YDPA and Conference of Rulers, and is now chief justice designate. The appointment is unprecedented in Malaysia with Justice Wan Ahmad coming up from the Court of Appeal. Previous chief justices usually came from the Federal Court itself. This means Wan Ahmad jumped not only over 10 Federal Court judges, but 22 judges more senior than him within the Federal Court. That means Wan Ahmad jumped over 32 people more senior than him to get the job. This is unprecedented in any chief justice position within the British based legal world, including Britain, Australia, Canada, or New Zealand.

This is a world record.

Wan Ahmad Farid was a member of UMNO and served as deputy home minister from March 2008 to April 2009 under prime minister Ahmad Abdullah Badawi. Anwar most probably was recommended Wan Ahmad from Law Reform Minister Azalina Othman Said, who is reported to be a confident of the prime minister. Wan Ahmad was once a staunch UMNO man.

This once again shows that UMNO is very influential in the Madani government.

One never knows how a person will perform in a new job. Anwar’s rise to prime minister is proof of that. He rose on reformasi and served up something different. All we know is Wan Ahmad presided over the application for a judicial review by the parents of Teoh Beng Hock against the police and Tun Daim Zainuddin’s challenge against his probe by the MACC.

Wan Ahmad is no stranger to political cases.

We cannot judge Wan Ahmad yet, as we haven’t seen him in action as chief justice. All we can say, it was the political process steered by UMNO that got him there.

