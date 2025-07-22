Share

Comment: Let Anwar release to the public the international legal opinion on the appeal by Malaysia on Batu Putih.

Batu Puteh: PM Anwar should stop the blame game to consider the real sovereignty issues

The former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohammed must be “overjoyed” to hear that the government might not be taking legal action against him for withdrawing the appeal on Pulau Batu Puteh to the International Court of Justice (2018).

The royal commission of inquiry (RCI) on the matter of Batu Puteh recommended legal action against Mahathir as he was the prime minister who on the advice of the maritime and legal experts withdrew the appeal to the ICJ.

The RCI on Batu Puteh was of the opinion that Malaysia had a good chance of winning the case in ICJ.

The RCI was unitiated on the grounds that Mahathir had faulted on not appealing the earlier ICJ decision in 2008 that gave sovereignty to Singapore.

One of the reasons that Malaysia lost its sovereignty over the island of Batu Puteh was the fact the Singapore’s claim over Batu Puteh was much more water tight than Malaysia.

Mahathir had a choice to appeal or not to appeal, but he chose the latter on the grounds that Malaysia had no chance in winning the appeal.

Even if the RCI recommended legal action against Mahathir there were no reasonable grounds for action against Mahathir.

Ultimately, the court had to determine whether there was dereliction of duty on the part of Mahathir and the government.

It is childish and immature for Prime Minister Anwar Anwar to say in the Parliament that government did not want to take action against Mahathir because he was the former prime minister and man of old age.

I am sure Mahathir will be giving a fitting reply to the irresponsible statement by Anwar. Knowing Mahathir, he is not the person to shy away from the responsibilities that he had taken in the past including the decision not to appeal on the ICJ decision to award sovereignty of Batu Puteh to Singapore.

I am sure that Mahathir will welcome the government’s decision to take legal action against him as recommended the RCI.

Even the RCI that was submitted to the Parliament on Batu Puteh was not a comprehensive document as parts were missing for unknown reasons.

If Anwar is so gung-ho on the loss of Batu Puteh, shouldn’t he be concerned about the joint development of the Ambalat Blok off the coast of Sabah with Indonesia despite it is disputed territory.

Shouldn’t there be another RCI on the Ambalat Blok considering the rights and interests of Sabah have not been factored in the proposed joint development with Indonesia.

If Malaysia loses its sovereignty to Indonesia, then the price of the surrender of this piece of territory would not be just symbolic in the case of Batu Puteh but a loss of billions in terms of revenue from oil and gas.

Anyway if Malaysia had lost sovereignty over Batu Puteh via the decision of the ICJ, what is Anwar doing to gain back the sovereignty through bilateral mechanisms. There is no need for Anwar to cry over split milk.

