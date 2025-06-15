Share

If one goes on a search for Anwar’s friends and allies around Malaysia, they will come up empty, except for a few ‘newbies’ who are hanging on. All oof Anwar’s loyal supporters have deserted him. Anwar now walks alone through the corridors of power around the PMO in Putrajaya.

The place has an atmosphere of a siege running through it.

It’s not that there is someone challenging Anwar for his position as prime minister. There was actually a secret coalition agreement signed by all parties in the ‘unity government’. If anyone challenged Anwar for PM, the Agung would call and emergency decree to allow Anwar govern as a dictator.

Everyone is still keeping to the spirit of the original ‘unity agreement’ that no one will challenge Anwar for the five-year term. The agreement may now not be valid because there is a change in Agong, but everyone is keeping to it.

The Yusoff Rawther case is haunting Anwar. Anwar is going to extreme lengths to try and stop the civil suit from reaching the court, where the truth will humiliate him. Once the case affidavits become public, everyone will look at Anwar in a different light. It’s not the accusations about what happened but the Anwar’s immature actions around the whole saga. This will be fully understood in due course.

It’s not sure that the institution of prime minister can survive this. Not the man, but the dignity of the office. A few ‘in the know’ are well aware of the consequences and know ‘the game will be up’ for Anwar very soon. Only Anwar may not realize this and the power above him will have to take action and shove him aside to save the reputation of the government.

Everyone is reluctant about this. The day will be a sad one for Malaysia. Not at the removal of a prime minister, who has managed the economy in a questionable manner, failed to keep the government in pace with the times (Yes government must keep reforming in a continual process), and gone to such lengths to maintain personal power. Damage is being done to the institution, but many are concerned about the government selling of strategic national assets just to make the budget look good.

One doesn’t have to call a vote of confidence in the prime minister. Everyone knows what has to be done. In this case no one wants to jump up and offer themselves as an alternative PM.

The most logical choice is the current deputy prime minister, whose office seems to be very busy lately, may have to become acting prime minister, while the ‘unity government’ comes up with a new name to submit to the Agong for the office of prime minister. PKR is currently in a state of collapse. Don’t be surprised if Rafizi Ramli somehow gets the PKR nomination. Zahid may have to be considered as someone who can maintain stability in such an extraordinary situation.

After careful consideration, Zahid may get the commission as the new prime minister with Rafizi as deputy prime minister. Zahid would become the administrator, while Rafizi would be the visionary.

Such a move would shock the nation, but the coming information coming out of the upcoming court case would put the institution of prime minister into total disrepute. However, the move to sack Anwar and appoint a new prime minister would save the nation.

Anwar has bought himself some time by his legal challenge to the Federal Court. He is able to stall what is going to happen for a couple of months. Anwar knows what is going to happen but hoping for a miracle to stop the above scenario happening.

This will be one of the very few times in political history that a prime minister brought about his own end. He should have dealt with his behaviour four years ago that have estranged him from his family, friends, and now nation. Anwar’s personal behaviour will end up costing him everything.

