Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim insists that the reforms are being carried out “strategically” and “consensus-based. “He acknowledged that reform was underway—but in “a gradual way.” ”His justification, according to him, is the lack of a strong Parliamentary majority for the Pakatan Harapan (PH), making massive reform efforts politically difficult.

However, if this reform is just implemented in phases, the people of Malaysia deserve a clear explanation. What is the reform really meant? Which has been implemented, which is ongoing, and which is postponed? After more than two years in power, it is no longer appropriate for Anwar to talk about reform in vague terms. His administration should be able to put forward the conceptual and legislative foundations that have been built so far.

Anwar and his supporters were once at the forefront of pushing for radical institutional change. Since the times of opposition and through the “Reform” movement, he has fought for transparency, accountability, and justice. But now that they are at the cusp of power, the former shouts of reform so loud now sound like whispers.

Where are the loyal supporters now? Where is the same spirit, the unshaken faith? If reform is being carried out “in phases,” why does it seem more like a political paralysis than strategic governance?

Anwar stated that reforms must be strategic and based on consensus. Does this mean the reforms that are underway are lacking the necessary strategy or consensus? If so, what effort is being made to build both? Ironically, Anwar is now enjoying a comfortable Parliamentary majority without the threat of a government collapse in the near future. So why is there any doubt? Why do you turn around? Unless, of course, the real problem is the lack of clear reform goals from the beginning.

For many Malaysians, it is becoming more clear that the desire to become Prime Minister may have overtaken the desire to reform. Having attained the top office, Anwar and his administration were seen to be more busy in preserving power than renovating the old structures which they had previously condemned. Power, it seems, has suppressed the will to change.

There is also a growing perception that the party leadership is being centered around the Anwar family, signaling that internal power dynamics are prioritized over national transformation. Meanwhile, economic growth associated with global trade or foreign investment is not the same as structural reform formed from within the country.

The concept of “gradual reform” sounds empty when there’s no tangible evidence to show. Instead, it paints the picture of a government boasting power, broken from the promises it had once revealed to the people.

Dissatisfaction is peaking. There are suggestions that Anwar should step down temporarily while the civil case against him is yet to be resolved. Whether this happens or not, one thing is clear: the Malaysians expect more—and they deserve to do so.

If this administration continues to prioritize political continuity over reform content, Anwar may win a second term, but at the expense of his legacy as a reformist. The window for real and lasting reform is closing in. And when it is closed, history will remember not only the promises that were once made—but also the silence that followed.

