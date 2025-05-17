Share

If our memory is still fresh, the current Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, received a royal pardon from Yang di-Pertuan Agong in 2018, shortly after the historic general election that ended the decades-long rule of the National Line (BN). At the time, Anwar was serving a jail sentence for the conviction of a liwat case—an charge widely considered politically motivated.

This amnesty is not an arbitrary act, but it is based on an important understanding between the Prime Minister at the time, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and the leaders from the People's Justice Party (PKR) and Democratic Action Party (DAP) in the joint Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Even before the fall of the BN government, a consensus was formed among PH leaders: if the coalition wins the elections, Anwar will be granted full pardon and hence take over the prime minister post from Mahathir within two years.

While the timeline and promise of the transition of power remain controversial and remains shrouded in obscurity, what can't be denied is that Anwar was granted royal pardon in May 2018. The important question now is: Is the amnesty processed through proper constitutional channels—i.e. the Federal Territorial Amnesty Board (FTPB)?

This question is becoming increasingly relevant in light of the controversy that is going on in former Prime Minister Najib Razak's amnesty plea. Najib, who is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence following a conviction in the SRC International case, has applied for amnesty and his application was reviewed and in part approved by FTPB, resulting in a reduced sentence rather than full amnesty. The government under the Anwar administration has consistently asserted that the process is constitutional and in compliance with the procedures as stipulated under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution.

Yet here arises a clear contradiction: Was Anwar's pardon in 2018 also researched and recommended by the Federal Territorial Amnesty Board, or was it accelerated on the basis of political consensus and royal discretion?

If Anwar's amnesty is actually granted without going through FTPB, this raises serious questions about the uniformity and integrity of the amnesty process in Malaysia. Can a prime minister now sue the process in Najib's case followed the procedure legally, if his own pardon ever "skipped" the same process?

Malaysians deserve explanation and transparency in this matter. People need to be assured that the amnesty process is not subject to political interest or selective execution. The likelihood of the existence of two different paths—one for Anwar and the other for Najib—cannot be dismissed just like that. As one of the key figures in the events of 2018, only Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad can definitively explain whether the royal pardon for Anwar was processed through the Pardon Board or was granted solely on the basis of political consensus and the king's discretion.

Until then, the questions of constitutional justice and consistency will continue to haunt. The integrity of our institutions, especially the amnesty process under Article 42, cannot be compromised for political gain.

Let's hear it from Mahathir. Malaysians are waiting for the truth.

