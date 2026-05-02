Murray Hunter

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Glenn Crichton's avatar
Glenn Crichton
36m

Short answer is NO!!

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Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
2hEdited

Thats a bit like asking if food is more important than God? Can you really compare chalk with cheese? Petrol subsidies like any form of subsidy and preferential treatment is based on a need or a perceived need where resources are allocated or re allocated to fill one need over another. This sounds like another losing argument (and rightfully so) against privileeges where the majority (the Malays) have a benefit from the decision.

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