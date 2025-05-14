Thai army personnel inspecting Ta Moan Temple area

Over the last couple of months there have been rising tensions between the Thai and Cambodian military, which could very easily lead to clashes over the disputed Ta Moan Thom Temple. Any rise in tensions could put pressure on intra-ASEAN solidarity, which is built upon harmony between its membership.

The Cambodian National Anthem event that sparked off incidents.

Back in February, a group of Cambodian nationalists wondered across the de facto border between Thailand and Cambodia and began signing the Cambodian national anthem. This prompted the Royal Thai Army to send an official letter of complaint to Cambodia’s Military Region 4 commander on February 18, describing the event as “inappropriate behaviour”.

The Thai government claims the land the Ta Moan Thom temple is Thai sovereign territory. The issue here is the border between Thailand and Cambodia is not fully demarcated. Thai authorities have been allowing Cambodians to visit the temple for many years, for the purpose of worship ‘on the condition they do not engage in any actions that could be interpreted as a territorial claim.

The Cambodian nationalists’ visits have been countered by Thai nationalist groups performing unofficial ceremonies signing the Thai national anthem and patriotic songs. This brought both Thai and Cambodian soldiers into the temple, causing standoffs, which could potentially lead to skirmishes. Just recently, the Thai authorities told the nationalist to cancel a planned meeting at the temple to prevent any more escalation.

A Cambodian nationalist group going to Ta Moan Temple to sing the Cambodian national anthem

Back in March, Cambodian prime minister Hun Manet said the Cambodia would resort to military action if Thai troops entre the area. Since then, a General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Bangkok on May 1 has agreed there should be 5 soldiers from Thailand and 5 soldiers from Cambodia stationed at the temple.

No permanent solution has been found.

Prasat Ta Muen Thom was built by Jayavarman VI, a king of the former Khmer Empire that dominated the region from the 11th to 13th centuries. There are ruins over both north-western Cambodia and southern Isan in Thailand, which includes the provinces of Surin, Buriram, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. The current dispute in Ta Moan Thom is similar to the dispute over Preah Vihear, approximately 140 kilometres east of Ta Moan Thom on top of the Dangrek escarpment, where the border also lacked demarcation. The Preah Vihear dispute led to military clashes between 2008 and 2011, where the fighting could be heard more than 30 kilometres into Thai territory. The International Court of Justice reaffirmed Cambodia’s sovereignty over the Preah Vihear site. As of today, troops from both sides still have camps in the area. The official Preah Vihear border crossing has never been reopened.

Although the Ta Moan temple incidents can be interpreted as a general minor border dispute, the emotions on both sides run up to national leadership. Any concessions could be seen by ultra-nationalist groups on both sides as giving up national sovereignty to the other side. It took the ICJ to resolve the Preach Vihear dispute. Current ASEAN leadership has been silent and not intervened to offer any immediate conciliation that could settle the matter.

If the Ta Moan temple dispute is not resolved, it could cause a further ripple in the harmony of ASEAN. ASEAN is already burdened with the ongoing civil war in Myanmar, unable to assist in any resolution. Timor Leste’s application to join ASEAN has not progressed, and ASEAN’s move for members to collectively negotiate a settlement of the tariff issue with the United States fell flat as quickly it was mentioned.

The Ta moan temple dispute runs the risk of highlighting the ineptitude of ASEAN. ASEAN is slowing sliding into irrelevance among its members. Long gone is the passion and vision within its leadership that former secretary general of ASEAN, the late Dr Surin Pitsuwan displayed during his tenure between 2008 and 2012. The Ta Moan temple dispute could fester into a symbol of the impotence of ASEAN.

