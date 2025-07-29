Share

Bersatu Division Chief Badrul Hisham Shahrin, popularly known as Chegu Bard, was arrested on Monday afternoon for his involvement in the “Turun Anwar” rally held on July 26, 2025, at Dataran Merdeka.

His lawyer, Rafiq Rashid Ali, confirmed the arrest, stating that a police report had been lodged against Badrul for his role in the rally, which called for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s resignation.

According to the investigation papers, Badrul is being probed for allegedly breaching the peace, engaging in insulting behaviour, and committing sedition. What is most concerning is that his arrest occurred despite his assurance to the police that he would present himself voluntarily at Bukit Aman in on Tuesday afternoon.

If Badrul’s participation in the rally constitutes a crime, then shouldn’t the police be arresting all 200,000 participants who gathered that day? And if the crackdown is targeted at leaders, then it raises the question: why aren’t the police arresting all the political and civil society leaders who were also present?

The Federal Court has previously ruled that participation in peaceful public assemblies and rallies is protected under the Federal Constitution. So why are the police acting in violation of this constitutional right?

Is Badrul’s arrest an isolated case, or does it signal the start of a broader campaign of intimidation against more vocal critics of Prime Minister Anwar and the Madani government?

This incident raises further questions: Is the government feeling the weight of its own internal crises and resorting to blaming the opposition? Is Anwar, who once championed street protests as the leader of the opposition, now struggling to accept the same form of dissent?

The arrest of Chegu Bard raises serious concerns—not just about the treatment of political opponents, but about the state of democracy and civil liberties in Malaysia.





