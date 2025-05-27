Share

It is not yet clear whether US President Donald Trump will consider holding a meeting between the United States and ASEAN. At the recent 46th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim—who currently holds the position of ASEAN Chairman—revealed that he had written a letter to Trump, urging a meeting to discuss the state of US-ASEAN relations, specifically following Washington's tariffs implementation.

Most ASEAN member states, including Malaysia, have been affected by this tariff. However, rather than retaliating, ASEAN is seen more inclined to deal diplomatically with the unforeseen Trump administration.

Discussion about retaliation seems more symbolic than practical. Without a strong spirit of regional cooperation, and with many ASEAN countries prioritizing bilateral or national interests over collective goals, the bloc is not in a position to challenge major powers like the United States. The truth is, ASEAN unity is often seen only during summits and official meetings. Outside of these events, the regional spirit is often set aside for the sake of the national agenda.

Compared to other regional organizations, the structure and focus of ASEAN are scattered. What the region might need is not just a general statement about unity, but cooperation based on specific issues that are capable of producing real results.

Prime Minister Anwar has also tried to unite ASEAN in the issue of humanitarian crisis in Gaza. However, on this issue too, unity is still lacking. While Malaysia has voiced its support for the Palestinians, other member states including Indonesia—which has the largest Muslim population in the world—seem more cautious in their response.

There is nothing wrong with Anwar's action writing to Trump on behalf of ASEAN. However, it could be said that it was more of a symbolic gesture than a substantial diplomatic initiative. Since taking office, Trump has shown little interest in ASEAN as a regional entity. His tendency towards bilateral relationships, which is often driven by a transactional and business-like approach, leaves little room for engagement with multilateral organisations such as ASEAN. It's impossible that he's more likely to meet with the Indonesian leadership than Anwar himself.

Anwar's move, therefore, can be interpreted less as a strategic diplomacy effort and more as a form of political stance—an effort to appear proactive internationally. The deeper issue is ASEAN's own weakness in terms of internal cohesion and strategic focus. Before seeking to deal with major powers such as the United States, ASEAN needs to re-shuffle its regional priorities, strengthen internal unity, and develop a more realistic approach to global engagement.

At this point, to think of retaliation against the United States is not only impractical—even close to reckless action. Without unity, thinking like this can do much more harm than good. ASEAN must first clean up its household before trying to confront or negotiate with volatile superpowers.

