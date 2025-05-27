Murray Hunter

Gopl Raj Kumar
11h

The one thing that Trump does not want to do is to meet with ASEAN leaders either individually or as a group except for Indonesia's, Singapore's and the Philippines leaders because of their strategic importance to the USA.

As far as Malaysia is concerned, the FBI has been looking into the 1MDB affair in the context of the Clinton initiated Regime Change initiatives in Malaysia of which Anwar was a beneficiary. The criminality of that Regime Change initiative which destablised governments in the region creating problems for the US's friends in the region is the subject of an FBI investigation under the directorship of Kash Patel.

The activities of former FBI head James Cooney has been underway since Trump appointed Kash Patel director of the bureau and the threads linking the FBI's California office to the seizure of 1MDB assets the participation of Malaysian operatives have all been the subject of an investigation based on evidence linking them to criminal activities that ened up framig DS Najib and brining down an elected goverenment.

