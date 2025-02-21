Comment: While the US government is contemplating the banning of mRNA ‘vaccines’, Australia and many other countries are ignoring the issue where more and more evidence is showing the danger of these types of drugs. Just recently the Malaysia government made Covid ‘vaccines’ madatory for those over 60 going on the Haj.

The Australian government continues to dismiss scientific evidence of Post-Vaccination Syndrome and ignore the long-term harm caused by COVID vaccines, leaving thousands without compensation.

By Nick Holt, February 21, 2025, 8:45 AM

Yale University has provided scientific evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause lasting harm, manifesting in a condition known as Post-Vaccination Syndrome (PVS).

The findings, published on February 18, 2025, in the preprint Immunological and Antigenic Signatures Associated with Chronic Illnesses after COVID-19 Vaccination, confirm the existence of PVS and indicate its biological basis.

Despite the data, the Australian government has yet to acknowledge or address the growing number of reported cases.

The study, which analysed blood samples from patients reporting chronic health issues following vaccination, reveals biological markers linked to immune system dysfunction, persistent spike protein in the bloodstream, and a reduction in protective antibodies.

These findings suggest that the effects of the vaccine extend beyond the anticipated timeframe, contradicting earlier claims by health authorities.

Key findings of the study include:

Immune System Alterations : Individuals with PVS exhibited a reduction in key immune cells and increased activity in others, signalling an ongoing inflammatory response.

Spike Protein Persistence : The study found elevated levels of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the blood, persisting up to 709 days after vaccination, contradicting prior assurances that it would be cleared shortly after inoculation.

Antibody Deficiency: Participants with PVS had significantly lower levels of antibodies to the spike protein, despite no prior COVID-19 infection, suggesting an impaired immune response.

These findings support the existence of PVS, a condition that has been debated but not fully investigated by public health authorities. Despite these results, the Australian government has not initiated further investigations or formally acknowledged the issue.

COVERSE, an advocacy group for Australians harmed by COVID-19 vaccines, has called for more recognition and support for those affected by PVS.

Dr. Rado Faletic, co-founder of COVERSE, highlighted the shortcomings of the government’s COVID-19 Vaccination Claims Scheme, introduced in 2022 to compensate individuals harmed by the vaccine.

The scheme has been criticised for its high rejection rate of 95%, leaving many applicants without compensation, despite providing medical documentation linking their conditions to the vaccine.

Dr. Faletic also noted that many who were harmed did not apply for compensation due to the complexity of the claims process and narrow eligibility criteria.

"Over 99% of Australians harmed by the COVID-19 vaccines have not been acknowledged or compensated," he said, emphasizing the gap in the system's ability to address the full scope of vaccine-related injuries.

As Australia heads toward a federal election, Dr. Faletic has urged sitting representatives and prospective candidates to take a clear stance on the issue.

"Thousands of innocent Australians are now permanently disabled from the COVID-19 vaccines," he said.

"These Australians took these products in good faith, at the request of state and federal governments."

The COVID-19 Vaccination Claims Scheme closed in September 2024, despite ongoing promotion of vaccination by the government. During its operation, the compensation program rejected 95% of applicants, one of the highest rejection rates globally for no-fault vaccine injury programs.

Dr. Faletic pointed out that many vaccine-injured Australians did not apply for compensation due to the bureaucratic complexity and narrow eligibility criteria.

"We are confident that over 99% of citizens harmed by the COVID-19 vaccines have not been acknowledged or compensated," he said.

Faletic also noted the broader consequences of the government’s failure to address this issue.

"This ongoing injustice continues to erode trust in our public health system," he explained. COVERSE and the broader community of those affected by COVID-19 vaccine injuries are closely monitoring the upcoming election to identify which candidates will support those who have suffered for nearly four years.

The organisation is calling for immediate action to rectify the oversight and provide proper support for those impacted by the vaccines.

