Australian Travel Advisory Malaysia- Terrorism
Updated 25th November 2025
Terrorist attacks could happen in Malaysia. Attacks could be random and may affect locations popular with foreigners, or during major events or holidays that attract large crowds.
Malaysian authorities have arrested people for planning terror attacks. This includes attacks against entertainment venues in Kuala Lumpur.
There was an armed attack on a police station in Johor Bahru on 17 May in which two police officers were killed.
Other possible targets include:
hotels, clubs, restaurants and cafes
schools
LGBTQIA+ venues and events
markets and shopping malls
places of worship or religious holidays
outdoor recreation events
tourist areas
government facilities
embassies
public transport
To stay safe:
be alert to possible threats, especially in public places
be cautious around places known to be possible terrorist targets
report any suspicious activity or items to police
check the media for any new or emerging threats
take official warnings seriously
follow the advice of local authorities
If there’s an attack, leave the area as soon as it’s safe.
Terrorism is a threat worldwide.
This is about as valuable mischief as is saying "it may rain tomorrow" or that "somene you know may die soon".
Australia could not predict the Bondi beach massacre on Channukah that killed 15 Australians, some of them Jews. How on earth can they reliably forecast anything of this nature with such a track record?
There is no place in this world that is safe today. Not even Greenland.
Wish you a Merry Christmas and a Safe New Year and hope you can rely on Australia's Foreign Office to pressure the courts in Thailand to let you off the hook this time.
With the amount and level of Australian interference in the politics of the region and the pressure they can bring to bear on countries like Thailand, I am sure a phone call from Australia's minister of foreign affairs, the Thais will throw out the charges.
Happy New Year.
It could come from disgruntled Najib supporters. These sociopaths will manufacture mischief or anything that will seed chaos. Scan the Social media and the vitriol and Threats being bandied about I won't be surprised. They have the wherewithal. It would be very sad thing.