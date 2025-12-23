Terrorist attacks could happen in Malaysia. Attacks could be random and may affect locations popular with foreigners, or during major events or holidays that attract large crowds.

Malaysian authorities have arrested people for planning terror attacks. This includes attacks against entertainment venues in Kuala Lumpur.

There was an armed attack on a police station in Johor Bahru on 17 May in which two police officers were killed.

Other possible targets include:

hotels, clubs, restaurants and cafes

schools

LGBTQIA+ venues and events

markets and shopping malls

places of worship or religious holidays

outdoor recreation events

tourist areas

government facilities

embassies

public transport

To stay safe:

be alert to possible threats, especially in public places

be cautious around places known to be possible terrorist targets

report any suspicious activity or items to police

check the media for any new or emerging threats

take official warnings seriously

follow the advice of local authorities

If there’s an attack, leave the area as soon as it’s safe.

Terrorism is a threat worldwide.