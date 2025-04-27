Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil - found a copy of the old UMNO playbook in his office.

Madani government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil proudly claimed that the healthy campaign led by the PH-BN coalition resulted in a handsome victory in the Ayer Kuning by-election.

In this election, UMNO’s candidate managed to double the victory margin compared to the 2022 general elections.

However, BN’s win does not necessarily mean that the campaign was conducted in a healthy or fair manner, as Fahmi suggested.

The heavy use of government machinery and the announcement of development projects during the campaign clearly indicated that the election was anything but healthy.

Despite protests, the government continued to announce new projects, justifying this by claiming the projects had been planned before the passing of the former Ayer Kuning state assemblyman — an explanation given by Perak Menteri Besar Saarani Mohamed when pressed by the media.

Given these circumstances, it is puzzling how Fahmi could declare the election to be healthy. It is unfortunate that the Election Commission (EC) remains ineffective, failing to act on clear breaches of election rules and regulations. The numerous dinners and lunches organized by BN in Ayer Kuning hardly reflected a fair and inducement-free election environment.

Moreover, the ruling federal and state governments enjoyed disproportionate advantages over the opposition, further skewing the playing field.

It is laughable that government propagandists continue to trumpet the fairness of the election when serious allegations suggest otherwise — including claims that voters were brought in from outside the constituency.

For instance, in Simpang Tiga, Bidor, it was reported that there were around 1,400 Indian voters. Yet, with only about ten Indian households in the area, such a figure is virtually impossible without external voters. Where did these voters come from? Were they imported from outside the constituency?

Given all these issues, how can anyone seriously claim that a fair and healthy election was conducted by the PH-led coalition?

