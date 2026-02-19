Share

Azam Baki has been the chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) since March 9, 2020. He has had lots of time to collect in his personal files enough evidence of those in the establishment to bring down anyone he wants. Azam is Malaysia’s J Edgar Hoover who ran the US FBI for 48 years, and had enough dirt on every US leader to bring them down if he needed to do so.

A similar situation exists in Malaysia today with Azam Baki.

Such a situation is a direct affront to any democracy and the running of any government with this unmentioned threat. Hoover’s leadership of the FBI led to many controversies regarding law enforcement and the smooth running of government. This partly explains why Azam is still holding the position of chief commissioner of the MACC now, even with the share controversy continuing.

This leads to the question about what dirt Azam has on the nation’s leader today, that is preventing his dismissal and a proper investigation.

The Azam Baki scandal is pointing to the susceptibility of the government to blackmail that influences the decisions leaders make, especially regarding Azam Baki.

Azam Baki has been head of the MACC longer than the Madani government, so its not just Anwar who is susceptible to Azam’s influence. Just see how quiet the opposition is to the Azam Baki scandal, a perfect opportunity to highlight a weakness of the present government. So, what does Azam Baki have on opposition leaders as well?

The MACC is a failed organization

Azam Baki now heads an organization that is alleged to be totally corrupt to the core. If you believe Finance Twitter, the MACC has deep gangster elements within it that are blackmailing members of the corporate sector for ownership of companies MACC gangsters are supporting. Bloomberg which broke this story is now being sued while the alleged gangsters are totally untouched.

The MACC has failed in its mission to bring the corrupt to account for the crimes they have committed. VVIPS and members of the establishment, get called to the MACC, but no charges result. Confiscation of assets is not the same as being made accountable in court.

What must be done immediately

There is no chance that Azam Baki will ever face the justice system. The establishment fears what he may expose. Therefore, the only way to deal with Azam Baki is to immediately appoint him as ambassador to a country like Nigeria far away from Malaysia to keep him from exposing his secrets. Promote him to keep him quiet.

As for the MACC, Zaid Ibrahim suggested the MACC be closed for 6 months and all boards associated with the body sacked and the organization purged of corruption. Maybe the MACC could be absorbed into the police force as a corporate crime unit, or a new organization modelled along the lines of the US FBI be set up in the MACC’s place.

The MACC has failed the nation since its formation back in 2009. The MACC has always been under the influence of dark forces from the establishment. If Anwar acted decisively on the MACC he would be seen as a reformist.

The Kryptonite must be taken away.

· Kryptonite is a fictional, radioactive green crystalline material from DC Comics’ Superman universe, originating from the destroyed planet Krypton. It emits radiation that weakens and can kill Kryptonians, most notably Superman. It has become a pop-culture synonym for a person’s sole weakness or fatal flaw.