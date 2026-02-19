Azam Baki is ‘Kryptonite’* to Malaysia’s establishment
Azam Baki has been the chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) since March 9, 2020. He has had lots of time to collect in his personal files enough evidence of those in the establishment to bring down anyone he wants. Azam is Malaysia’s J Edgar Hoover who ran the US FBI for 48 years, and had enough dirt on every US leader to bring them down if he needed to do so.
A similar situation exists in Malaysia today with Azam Baki.
Such a situation is a direct affront to any democracy and the running of any government with this unmentioned threat. Hoover’s leadership of the FBI led to many controversies regarding law enforcement and the smooth running of government. This partly explains why Azam is still holding the position of chief commissioner of the MACC now, even with the share controversy continuing.
This leads to the question about what dirt Azam has on the nation’s leader today, that is preventing his dismissal and a proper investigation.
The Azam Baki scandal is pointing to the susceptibility of the government to blackmail that influences the decisions leaders make, especially regarding Azam Baki.
Azam Baki has been head of the MACC longer than the Madani government, so its not just Anwar who is susceptible to Azam’s influence. Just see how quiet the opposition is to the Azam Baki scandal, a perfect opportunity to highlight a weakness of the present government. So, what does Azam Baki have on opposition leaders as well?
The MACC is a failed organization
Azam Baki now heads an organization that is alleged to be totally corrupt to the core. If you believe Finance Twitter, the MACC has deep gangster elements within it that are blackmailing members of the corporate sector for ownership of companies MACC gangsters are supporting. Bloomberg which broke this story is now being sued while the alleged gangsters are totally untouched.
The MACC has failed in its mission to bring the corrupt to account for the crimes they have committed. VVIPS and members of the establishment, get called to the MACC, but no charges result. Confiscation of assets is not the same as being made accountable in court.
What must be done immediately
There is no chance that Azam Baki will ever face the justice system. The establishment fears what he may expose. Therefore, the only way to deal with Azam Baki is to immediately appoint him as ambassador to a country like Nigeria far away from Malaysia to keep him from exposing his secrets. Promote him to keep him quiet.
As for the MACC, Zaid Ibrahim suggested the MACC be closed for 6 months and all boards associated with the body sacked and the organization purged of corruption. Maybe the MACC could be absorbed into the police force as a corporate crime unit, or a new organization modelled along the lines of the US FBI be set up in the MACC’s place.
The MACC has failed the nation since its formation back in 2009. The MACC has always been under the influence of dark forces from the establishment. If Anwar acted decisively on the MACC he would be seen as a reformist.
The Kryptonite must be taken away.
· Kryptonite is a fictional, radioactive green crystalline material from DC Comics’ Superman universe, originating from the destroyed planet Krypton. It emits radiation that weakens and can kill Kryptonians, most notably Superman. It has become a pop-culture synonym for a person’s sole weakness or fatal flaw.
I hear the scream of the Eric Cheah, Vincent Tan, Robert Kuok and his family (he had a brother who along with the family supported Chin Peng but was shot down by Rhodesian forces serving in Malaysia) and a million others. There is none more blind than those who will not see.
To grasp the current travails of the West and their minions like Malaysia, marked by strains on American constitutional order, democratic institutions, and the cohesion of NATO, one may usefully revisit the prescient analysis of Yuri Bezmenov, a former KGB propagandist who defected in 1970.
The Women's movement, born again Christians and extreme Muslims (LKY) have been pivotal in allowing the allowing the Soviet strategy to destroy the West and their minions like Malaysia to become effective.
After escaping his posting in India, Yuri Bezmenov evaded Soviet pursuit and settled in the West, eventually living inconspicuously in North America despite intelligence awareness of his presence.
In interviews (widely available on YouTube), he outlined ideological subversion, a deliberate, long-term Soviet strategy to undermine adversary societies from within, exploiting their own institutions to erode morale, stability, and ultimately self-governance. This process unfolds in four stages: demoralization (a generational erosion of values and critical faculties), destabilization (disrupting economy, defense, and social relations), crisis (precipitating acute breakdown), and normalization (imposing a new order under external influence).
Bezmenov emphasized that such subversion operates overtly and legally for much of its course, leveraging media, education, and cultural channels to reshape perceptions of reality so profoundly that citizens become incapable of rational self-defense.
In this light, recent events, such as controversies surrounding figures like Prince Andrew (central to scandals that have tarnished the British Crown, a cornerstone of parliamentary legitimacy) and Jeffrey Epstein (whose case, though explosive, appears calibrated more for institutional embarrassment than systemic revelation), can be seen as accelerants.
Rather than spontaneous eruptions, they function as targeted exposures designed to weaken symbolic pillars of authority in both the UK and the US, amplifying internal divisions and external vulnerabilities at a moment when transatlantic unity already shows signs of fracture.
In Malaysia it is the catch cry "Corruption" (failing to realize that the non Malays are the center of corruption in Malaysia) that drives that destabilization. Patronage, bribes and graft have been their staple since the time o the British and beyond. Yet they do not consider these activities in which they engage to be corrupt. Just when a Malay public servant is seen driving a bigger motor vehicle on his salary that they consider it corrupt.
Whether these align precisely with historical subversion doctrines of the Soviet (todays Russia) or reflect convergent modern pressures, they illustrate how institutional self-inflicted wounds can compound strategic decline far more effectively than overt aggression.
It is why the likes of Murray Hunter and his propagation of Malaysia's perceived moral weaknesses is odd. His native Australia is reeling from evidence of corruption from Julia Gillard's governments gifting of $400,000,000 to the failed Hillary Clinton presidential campaigns without disclosing it or that it was illegal or that Gillard was receiving a US$2,000,000 a year kickback from the Clinton foundation for diverting that money to the Clintons.