Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
5h

I hear the scream of the Eric Cheah, Vincent Tan, Robert Kuok and his family (he had a brother who along with the family supported Chin Peng but was shot down by Rhodesian forces serving in Malaysia) and a million others. There is none more blind than those who will not see.

Reply
Share
Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
11h

To grasp the current travails of the West and their minions like Malaysia, marked by strains on American constitutional order, democratic institutions, and the cohesion of NATO, one may usefully revisit the prescient analysis of Yuri Bezmenov, a former KGB propagandist who defected in 1970.

The Women's movement, born again Christians and extreme Muslims (LKY) have been pivotal in allowing the allowing the Soviet strategy to destroy the West and their minions like Malaysia to become effective.

After escaping his posting in India, Yuri Bezmenov evaded Soviet pursuit and settled in the West, eventually living inconspicuously in North America despite intelligence awareness of his presence.

In interviews (widely available on YouTube), he outlined ideological subversion, a deliberate, long-term Soviet strategy to undermine adversary societies from within, exploiting their own institutions to erode morale, stability, and ultimately self-governance. This process unfolds in four stages: demoralization (a generational erosion of values and critical faculties), destabilization (disrupting economy, defense, and social relations), crisis (precipitating acute breakdown), and normalization (imposing a new order under external influence).

Bezmenov emphasized that such subversion operates overtly and legally for much of its course, leveraging media, education, and cultural channels to reshape perceptions of reality so profoundly that citizens become incapable of rational self-defense.

In this light, recent events, such as controversies surrounding figures like Prince Andrew (central to scandals that have tarnished the British Crown, a cornerstone of parliamentary legitimacy) and Jeffrey Epstein (whose case, though explosive, appears calibrated more for institutional embarrassment than systemic revelation), can be seen as accelerants.

Rather than spontaneous eruptions, they function as targeted exposures designed to weaken symbolic pillars of authority in both the UK and the US, amplifying internal divisions and external vulnerabilities at a moment when transatlantic unity already shows signs of fracture.

In Malaysia it is the catch cry "Corruption" (failing to realize that the non Malays are the center of corruption in Malaysia) that drives that destabilization. Patronage, bribes and graft have been their staple since the time o the British and beyond. Yet they do not consider these activities in which they engage to be corrupt. Just when a Malay public servant is seen driving a bigger motor vehicle on his salary that they consider it corrupt.

Whether these align precisely with historical subversion doctrines of the Soviet (todays Russia) or reflect convergent modern pressures, they illustrate how institutional self-inflicted wounds can compound strategic decline far more effectively than overt aggression.

It is why the likes of Murray Hunter and his propagation of Malaysia's perceived moral weaknesses is odd. His native Australia is reeling from evidence of corruption from Julia Gillard's governments gifting of $400,000,000 to the failed Hillary Clinton presidential campaigns without disclosing it or that it was illegal or that Gillard was receiving a US$2,000,000 a year kickback from the Clinton foundation for diverting that money to the Clintons.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Hunter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture