This is my last mutterings for 2025. So, before I go into what’s happening with Bersatu I will summarize the MCMC case against me in Thailand (Yes they also have another one against in in Malaysia).

1. MCMC Criminal Defamation case against me

The MCMC decided not to charge me with criminal defamation in Malaysia and seek my extradition. They decided to use the Thai system of justice against me. This is one of the first Transnational Acts of Repression and SLAPP used by a government against an individual.

My case will continue in January, where as an individual I am facing the legal Roth of not one government but two governments against me. The Thai media is quickly realizing this is an important precedent.

My Substack has been blocked for almost 4 years now in Malaysia and the local media have basically been warned off reporting on my case.

The basic question on trial in this case is whether my reporting on the actions of the MCMC is journalism or defamatory, requiring punishment in prison.

2. Putsch in Perlis

At the end of this week, Perlis has a new Menteri Besar (chief minister). The PAS Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli was disposed and replaced by a new Bersatu Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah. This occurred after three PAS assembly men Saad Seman of Chuping, Fakhrul Anwar Ismail of Bintong and Ridzuan Hashim of Guar Sanji turned against their leader and toppled Mohd Shukri Ramil (who incidentally has family connections through marriage to the top of the PAS leadership).

One thing is certain, what happens in Perlis usually stays in Perlis and could be considered a separate event (unconnected) to what happened next inside Bersatu.

3. Shadow boxing in Bersatu

On December 30, 2025, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced his resignation as PN chairman, effective January 1, 2026, citing the need for fresh leadership amid ongoing internal tensions. This was quickly followed by a cascade of exits: Mohamed Azmin Ali stepped down as PN secretary-general and Selangor PN liaison chairman; Ahmad Faizal Azumu resigned as Perak PN chairman; Sahruddin Jamal quit as Johor PN chairman; and Mohamad Hanifah Abu Baker withdrew as Negeri Sembilan PN chairman.

These moves ignited intense speculation with a number of hypotheses suggested. A resumption of the Muafakat Nasional (MN) alliance between Bersatu and UMNO and how together they could take government is on top of the list. Others claim the resignations are a realignment of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, where PAS will begin to take a leading role. Yet others say this is the beginning of the unravelling of Bersatu.

Some want to believe that PN under a PAS leadership will become more conservative, forcing the “unity government’ under prime minister Anwar Ibrahim to follow suit and also become more conservative and stall needed reforms the government needs to maintain non-Malay support in the next general election. Another theory this is a realignment within PN where it may become much more formidable to beat in the coming general election.

4. Mere shadow-boxing has rattled the chains

Prime minister Anwar Ibrahim was very quick to point out there are no betrayals or sabotage in the ‘unity government’. This hints of some anxiety, where both DAP and UMNO are involved in deep introspection about their future positions in the Madani government. When someone claims they are strong, it indicates anxiety.

Yesterday’s resignations were not the move. The resignations were more like shadow boxing, with any move yet to come.

However, this shadow boxing has already had its intended effect.

Have a happy new year all of you. 2026 will be a very interesting year.