Former Malaysian Bar Council president Ambiga Srinivasan has rightly pointed out that women’s wings in political parties are an affront to the dignity of women.

She instead advocates for a quota system, recommending that political parties set a minimum of 30 percent women’s membership.

According to her, setting a target or quota is a more effective way to ensure women’s inclusion in politics than relegating them to separate wings.

While quotas may offer a slight improvement by bringing more women into political parties, they also serve as an implicit acknowledgment of the entrenched underrepresentation of women in politics.

The need for quotas itself highlights the dominance of men, who continue to shape party structures and decision-making.

Women remain grossly underrepresented not only in party membership but also as elected representatives and in parliamentary seats.

If quotas are indeed a better alternative to women’s wings, why stop at 30 percent? Why not push for 50 or even 60 percent?

Ambiga, as a dedicated advocate for women’s rights, likely understands that a quota system, while preferable to women’s wings, is still a reflection of male-dominated political structures.

Since these quotas will ultimately be set by those in power—primarily men—their effectiveness remains constrained by the same patriarchal forces they seek to challenge.

The fundamental issue is not merely about having women’s wings or implementing quotas, but whether the broader political and social system is truly willing to respect and empower women.

As long as male dominance persists, both these measures remain symptomatic of a deeper structural inequality.

Expecting men to voluntarily relinquish power is unrealistic, but women must play a crucial role in demanding change and securing their rightful place in politics.

It is time to move beyond outdated notions that separate structures or quotas alone will ensure fair representation.

Instead, the focus must be on transforming political, social, and economic conditions to enable the full and unfettered participation of women in all aspects of public life.

True progress will come not from token measures but from a systemic shift that places women at the heart of decision-making processes.

For now, the key question remains: How can women themselves define and shape their political participation in a way that ensures their dignity, agency, and rightful place in leadership?

P. Ramasamy

Chairman Urimai

March 13, 2025

