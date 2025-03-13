Former Malaysian Bar Council president Ambiga Srinivasan has rightly pointed out that women’s wings in political parties are an affront to the dignity of women.
She instead advocates for a quota system, recommending that political parties set a minimum of 30 percent women’s membership.
According to her, setting a target or quota is a more effective way to ensure women’s inclusion in politics than relegating them to separate wings.
While quotas may offer a slight improvement by bringing more women into political parties, they also serve as an implicit acknowledgment of the entrenched underrepresentation of women in politics.
The need for quotas itself highlights the dominance of men, who continue to shape party structures and decision-making.
Women remain grossly underrepresented not only in party membership but also as elected representatives and in parliamentary seats.
If quotas are indeed a better alternative to women’s wings, why stop at 30 percent? Why not push for 50 or even 60 percent?
Ambiga, as a dedicated advocate for women’s rights, likely understands that a quota system, while preferable to women’s wings, is still a reflection of male-dominated political structures.
Since these quotas will ultimately be set by those in power—primarily men—their effectiveness remains constrained by the same patriarchal forces they seek to challenge.
The fundamental issue is not merely about having women’s wings or implementing quotas, but whether the broader political and social system is truly willing to respect and empower women.
As long as male dominance persists, both these measures remain symptomatic of a deeper structural inequality.
Expecting men to voluntarily relinquish power is unrealistic, but women must play a crucial role in demanding change and securing their rightful place in politics.
It is time to move beyond outdated notions that separate structures or quotas alone will ensure fair representation.
Instead, the focus must be on transforming political, social, and economic conditions to enable the full and unfettered participation of women in all aspects of public life.
True progress will come not from token measures but from a systemic shift that places women at the heart of decision-making processes.
For now, the key question remains: How can women themselves define and shape their political participation in a way that ensures their dignity, agency, and rightful place in leadership?
P. Ramasamy
Chairman Urimai
March 13, 2025
Subscribe Below:
Ambiga and P. Ramasamy are two peas in a dull and decaying socio-political pod. Both are vehemently opposed to special rights and reservations when it comes to Malays. Yet, this seditious, narcissistic, self-proclaimed Tamil "feminist" and her fellow Tamil politician, Ramasamy—who claims persecution and blames Malays for every failure of his and his community—are doing the exact opposite of what they preach.
This time, it’s Ambiga in the spotlight. She advocates for quotas for women at a time when sociologists, political scientists, progressive feminists, and professionals worldwide are pushing for meritocracy over identity politics, reservations, and quotas—the very antithesis of progress and the advancement of minority rights. This stance also contradicts what both have long claimed to stand for.
The world, including Malaysia, does not need lesbians, women, homosexuals, Jews, Catholics, Hindus, gender-nonconforming individuals, Blacks, Tamils, Chinese, or any other ethnic or identity group in publicly funded positions or roles of authority unless they are competent and suitably qualified for those roles.
It beggars belief that Ambiga, who is on record for denying legal aid to Hindraf following their protest in November 2007, can now stand up with a straight face and demand quotas for another technical minority group—women—especially when merit is sacrificed rather than upheld as the criterion. Her hollow, copycat rhetoric, borrowed from Western feminists, rings false.
Ambiga is now being scrutinized by the Trump administration, which is auditing the trail of money funneled to her and her associates from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), Soros, and Clinton foundations.
These funds were allegedly used in their seditious efforts to overthrow a constitutionally elected government aligned with America’s interests. Under Trump, the U.S. is no longer inclined to indulge in regime change, diverting precious resources to figures like Ambiga while Americans themselves are left struggling.
Ramasamy is as useful to the Tamils ad to Malaysia as a bull is with a pair of tits.