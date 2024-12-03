Share

US President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter was not a change of heart, but a long-held plan to insulate the family from corruption charges, RT contributor Tara Reade has said.

A former aide to Joe Biden, Reade made the remarks on Monday while discussing the issue with RT’s Rory Suchet.

Biden pardoned his son late on Sunday after having repeatedly pledged not to. In June, the younger Biden was convicted on three felony counts of lying about his long-standing drug addiction when buying a handgun in 2018. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty in September to three felonies and six misdemeanor tax offenses, with the sentencing scheduled for this month.

The pardon applies to all offenses that were or may have been committed between January 1, 2014 and December 1, 2024, according to the White House.

“It’s unbelievable how much they’ve been able to get away with, just in plain sight,” Reade said, adding “but that’s what they did.”

Biden had always planned to pardon his son, she suggested, saying that the move was also intended to shield the outgoing president himself.

“This not only clears Hunter Biden; it clears Joe Biden. This is to protect all the corruption.”

Recalling her time working for Biden, Reade claimed that he “honestly believes that there’s the law for everyone else and the law for him.” The move to pardon his son is just one example “of the two-tier justice system,” she explained.

Reade also cited a panel she attended last week with former US national security adviser Michael Flynn, who she said described the Ukraine conflict as a “money-laundering operation” that Biden and his family are benefitting from.

“This is a corrupt family… these corrupt politicians, this group of elite cabals, they’ve been able to enrich themselves. And now they are pardoning themselves,” Reade claimed, who called the pardon a mafia-style move.

Since Biden assumed the presidency in 2021, several prominent GOP politicians have accused his son of acting as a middleman in corrupt dealings overseas. Both men have consistently denied the claims.

US President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have slammed the lame-duck president for going back on his word.

Originally published in RT 2nd December 2024.

